ISDF Secures $5M Destination Iowa Fund Grantfor Pro Iowa Stadium and Global Plaza

February 21, 2025

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa Economic Development Authority board announced today its intent to award a $5 million Destination Iowa Fund Grant to the Iowa Soccer Development Foundation. The grant will support the development of the ISDF's Pro Iowa Stadium and Global Plaza -- an effort that will drive economic vitality and cultural placemaking in a currently underutilized area of downtown Des Moines.

"This is an exciting milestone for the Pro Iowa Initiative," says Jeff Lorenzen, ISDF board president and president and CEO of American Equity. "This progress brings us closer to finalizing the full funding structure and securing the necessary resources to start construction for the Pro Iowa Stadium and Global Plaza. The approval of this grant underscores the value of this public/private partnership -- an opportunity to revitalize a stagnant area of our capitol city with a transformative project that will benefit all Iowans and visitors to our state."

State-funded Destination Iowa Fund Grants are awarded to "cities, counties and non-profit organizations proposing to invest in vertical infrastructure to create or expand existing Primary Destinations to increase tourism to the state." The ISDF is a 501(c)(3) organization and the driving force behind the impactful Pro Iowa Initiative. It is honored this project is being recognized with this commitment from the IEDA and the state of Iowa. The ISDF's mission is to develop a multiuse stadium and plaza to energize Iowa's economy by creating jobs, increasing tourism and stimulating direct spending in downtown Des Moines.

For more information on the Pro Iowa Stadium and Global Plaza, visit USLProIowa.com. To learn more about the Destination Iowa Fund Grant Program, visit the IEDA's website.

