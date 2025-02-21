Las Vegas Lights FC Announces New Partnership with Meters Music

February 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced a new partnership with Meters Music ahead of the 2025 season.

"We're excited to partner with Meters Music," said Lights CEO Shawn McIntosh. "As we continue building a club culture that is player-first, Meters Music will help us elevate our player experience. They are breaking through in the music industry due to their focus on high-level quality and professionalism, and we see great alignment with that vision. This partnership is another step in the right direction as we strive to deliver the professional soccer club that the city of Las Vegas deserves."

Meters Music specializes in audio products, notably headphones, that blend modern technology with a distinctive design inspired by classic analog VU (volume unit) meters.

"We couldn't be more proud to partner with an organization like Las Vegas Lights FC," said Meters Music CEO & President Evan Rubinson. "Professional athletes deserve professional audio products, and Meters Music is honored to provide headphones that power the energy of an all-star soccer club in one of the most notable cities in the USA. We can't wait to see what 2025 holds for the Las Vegas Lights and Meters Music!"

Among other activations, Meters Music will provide their OV1 Connect headphones to every player on the 2025 roster. As the team travels for 17-plus away matches over the course of the year, this benefit will help elevate the player experience.

Las Vegas will open the season at home at Cashman Field on March 8 against the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Tickets are available now at lasvegaslightsfc.com/tickets.

