Rowdies Sign Goalkeeper Ethan Bandré for 2025
February 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the signing of goalkeeper Ethan Bandré for the upcoming 2025 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.
Bandré spent the 2024 season under contract with the Colorado Rapids, splitting his time between the Major League soccer club and its MLS Next Pro affiliate Colorado Rapids 2. The 26-year-old netminder appeared in 13 matches for Colorado in MLS Next Pro. Before his season in Colorado, Bandré was with Sporting Kansas City II for two seasons, appearing in 20 matches for the club in league play.
A native of Kansas, Bandré played college soccer at Pacific University in Oregon before transferring to finish his college career at Northwestern University. Bandré also furthered his development during college by playing for Kaw Valley FC and the Des Moines Menace in USL League Two, helping the latter win a league title in 2021.
"It's good to be here with the Rowdies," said Bandré. "I'm really excited to get started and I'm looking forward to a great year ahead with this team. All the guys on the team are great and they've all been so welcoming to me. It's been really great working with them all so far."
