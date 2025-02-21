FC Tulsa Moves February 22 Matches to Titan Sports and Performance Center, Open to Season Ticket Members
February 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA - FC Tulsa announced today it will now play its pair of Feb. 22 preseason matches at Titan Sports and Performance Center (101 E 81st St S) on its turf field.
Tomorrow's pair of preseason matches will see it face the University of Tulsa at 11 a.m. CT before facing Missouri State University at 12:45 p.m. Both matches will be open exclusively to FC Tulsa season ticket members.
Initially scheduled for Hurricane Soccer & Track Stadium (512 South Delaware Avenue), the pair of matches were moved due to inclement weather in the area.
FC Tulsa returns for its weekend doubleheader before closing its five-match preseason on Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. versus Union Omaha.
2025 FC Tulsa Preseason Schedule
Date Opponent Location Result/Time (CT)
Jan. 31 Oklahoma Wesleyan University Tulsa, Okla. (Titan) W, 3-0
Feb. 12 FC Dallas Frisco, Texas L, 4-3
Feb. 22 University of Tulsa Tulsa, Okla. (Titan) 11 a.m.
Feb. 22 Missouri State University Tulsa, Okla. (Titan) 12:45 p.m.
Feb. 27 Union Omaha Tulsa, Okla. (Titan) 2 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 21, 2025
- FC Tulsa Moves February 22 Matches to Titan Sports and Performance Center, Open to Season Ticket Members - FC Tulsa
- Orange County SC Sign Center Back Nico Benalcazar - Orange County SC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Announces New Partnership with Meters Music - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Indy Eleven Wins Second Straight Preseason Match - Indy Eleven
- Hounds Top Pitt for Fourth Straight Preseason Win - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- ISDF Secures $5M Destination Iowa Fund Grantfor Pro Iowa Stadium and Global Plaza - Pro Iowa
- Oakland Roots Partners with ThredUp to Launch Upcycled Fashion Contest - Oakland Roots
- Rowdies Sign Goalkeeper Ethan Bandré for 2025 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Miami FC Brings on Goalkeeper Rafael Martell - Miami FC
- San Antonio FC Announces 2025 Coaching Staff Updates - San Antonio FC
- Rowdies Add Scottish Midfielder Cammy MacPherson on Loan - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Tulsa Stories
- FC Tulsa Moves February 22 Matches to Titan Sports and Performance Center, Open to Season Ticket Members
- FC Tulsa Inks Australian Soccer Star, Player of the Year Giordano Colli
- Tulsa Derby to Return as FC Tulsa Draws Tulsa Athletic in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
- FC Tulsa Inks MLS NEXT Pro Best XI Forward Taylor Calheira
- FC Tulsa Announces Location Change for February 22 Preseason Matches