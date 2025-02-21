FC Tulsa Moves February 22 Matches to Titan Sports and Performance Center, Open to Season Ticket Members

February 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa announced today it will now play its pair of Feb. 22 preseason matches at Titan Sports and Performance Center (101 E 81st St S) on its turf field.

Tomorrow's pair of preseason matches will see it face the University of Tulsa at 11 a.m. CT before facing Missouri State University at 12:45 p.m. Both matches will be open exclusively to FC Tulsa season ticket members.

Initially scheduled for Hurricane Soccer & Track Stadium (512 South Delaware Avenue), the pair of matches were moved due to inclement weather in the area.

FC Tulsa returns for its weekend doubleheader before closing its five-match preseason on Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. versus Union Omaha.

2025 FC Tulsa Preseason Schedule

Date Opponent Location Result/Time (CT)

Jan. 31 Oklahoma Wesleyan University Tulsa, Okla. (Titan) W, 3-0

Feb. 12 FC Dallas Frisco, Texas L, 4-3

Feb. 22 University of Tulsa Tulsa, Okla. (Titan) 11 a.m.

Feb. 22 Missouri State University Tulsa, Okla. (Titan) 12:45 p.m.

Feb. 27 Union Omaha Tulsa, Okla. (Titan) 2 p.m.

