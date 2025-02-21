Miami FC Brings on Goalkeeper Rafael Martell
February 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC News Release
Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club announced today the signing of goalkeeper Rafael Martell.
Martell signs with Miami FC following his previous stint with CA Brown (Androgué), Argentine Primera División B Apertura team. The goalkeeper joined CA Brown after playing for Club Atlético Atlanta II in Argentina. Martell was a part of their youth squad for three years. Martell also played for Inter Miami CF's Youth Academy.
"I couldn't be more excited to begin this new chapter at Miami FC," said Martell. "On a personal level I'm thankful for the opportunity to progress and continue to improve- but most importantly the club has brought together an incredible roster and staff, and we'll be giving our all to have an excellent season. Vamos Miami FC!"
Martell was born in Germany but has spent the majority of his career playing in Argentina or the United States. The goalkeeper also played for Miami Rush Soccer Academy.
2025 Season Memberships and Single Match tickets are on sale now! Visit www.MiamiFC.com or call 844-MIAMIFC for more information. Vamos MIAMI!
