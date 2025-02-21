Hounds Top Pitt for Fourth Straight Preseason Win

February 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release









Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC midfielder Jackson Wälti

(Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Credit: Mallory Neil) Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC midfielder Jackson Wälti(Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Credit: Mallory Neil)

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Riverhounds continued their strong run of preseason results this morning by traveling across town to pick up a 3-0 win over the University of Pittsburgh at the Pitt Sports Dome on the school's Oakland campus.

Goals by Kenardo Forbes, Max Broughton and one of the team's trialists accounted for the scoring for the Hounds, who won their fourth straight preseason match and third by way of shutout. The match was originally scheduled to be played Friday evening at Pitt's Ambrose Urbanic Field, but the time and venue were moved because of the cold temperatures and potential for precipitation in the forecast.

The Hounds created problems for the Panthers early by pressing the Pitt defenders, and turnovers in their own half led to each of the first two goals.

In the 13th minute, Jackson Walti got on the ball and drove into the box after the Hounds picked up possession barely 30 yards from goal. The initial shot by Walti was saved, but one of the Hounds' preseason trialists crashed in to bury the rebound.

The lead became 2-0 only four minutes later, when the Hounds countered down the right flank. Luke Biasi got behind the defense in a wide position, and his low, hard cross was turned into the goal by Forbes for the veteran's first goal this preseason.

Both teams utilized their bench heavily, as the Hounds played 22 players in total. One of the players who logged the most minutes was midfielder Charles Ahl, who set up the team's third goal in the 83rd minute.

On a play that began with a corner kick, the Hounds recovered the clearance and moved the ball around the box to Ahl on the right side. His cross toward the near post found Broughton - who minutes earlier had a header denied by a good save - and this time Broughton turned the ball into the net as the two first-year pros connected.

It was the eighth time in the past nine seasons the Hounds have faced Pitt in the preseason, and there were plenty of ties between the teams on the field. Both Walti and Bertin Jacquesson played for the Panthers and coach Jay Vidovich, while Pitt has two Riverhounds Academy alums in Alex Hauskrecht and Anders Bordoy, the latter of whom debuted for the Hounds' First Team in 2023 as an amateur player on a USL Academy contract.

The Hounds are entering their final week of preseason next week with a pair of matches against USL opponents, the first coming Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. when the team hosts Loudoun United FC at Highmark Stadium.

Scoring summary

PIT - Trialist 13'

PIT - Kenardo Forbes 17' (Luke Biasi)

PIT - Max Broughton 83' (Charles Ahl)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.