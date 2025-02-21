Orange County SC Sign Center Back Nico Benalcazar

February 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC announced today the signing of defender Nico Benalcazar for the upcoming USL Championship season. Benalcazar joins OCSC from FC Cincinnati 2.

Benalcazar, 23, from Wilton, CT, most recently played for FC Cincinnati 2 in MLS Next where he made 24 appearances and scored two goals in 2024.

"Nico is a highly versatile player, equally adept at both center back and midfield, making him an important asset to the squad. His composure on the ball, combined with his excellent technical ability, were key qualities we sought to strengthen the team with this season.," said Peter Nugent, OCSC President of Soccer Operations & General Manager.

Benalcazar spent his youth career in the New York City FC academy, where he was named captain of the U-19 squad. In the 2017-2018 season, he was awarded NYCFC U-19's Academy Player of the Year. Benalcazar represented the USYNT three times, his last call-up was with the U-20's in 2020. Nico played college soccer at Wake Forest University where he received several ACC honors. In 2022 he rejoined NYCFC on a home-grown professional contract and was later named captain of the MLS Next development squad New York City FC 2. Benalcazar made his professional first-team debut for NYCFC on July 1, 2023, vs CF Montreal in a 1-0 win. After the 2023 season, Benalcazar signed an MLS Next Pro contract with FC Cincinnati 2 where he played 24 games in 2024.

"I am extremely excited to continue playing soccer, the sport I've loved since I was a kid," said Benalcazar. "I hope to accomplish many things in OC, from showing others what I am capable of at any level and as a team, I would like to win as many trophies as possible."

This signing is pending league and federation approval, and per club policy, the details of the agreement will not be released.

NAME: Nico Benalcazar

PRONUNCIATION: nico-LAS ben-al-CAH-zar.

POSITION: Defender - Center Back

AGE: 23

HEIGHT: 5'11"

WEIGHT: 170

DATE OF BIRTH: June 6, 2001

HOMETOWN: Wilton, CT

NATIONALITY: United States / Ecuador

PREVIOUS CLUB: FC Cincinnati 2

SOCIAL MEDIA:

TRANSACTION: Orange County SC signed Nico Benalcazar on February 25, 2025.

The current roster heading into the 2025 season as of February 25 is listed alphabetically as follows:

Goalkeepers: Colin Shutler

Defenders: Nico Benalcazar, Tom Brewitt, Ryan Doghman, Grayson Doody, Pedro Guimaraes, Ashton Miles

Midfielders: Chris Hegardt, Kevin Partida, Kyle Scott, Ousmane Sylla

Forwards: Ben Barjolo, Cameron Dunbar, Bryce Jamison, Lyam MacKinnon, Tristan Trager, Ethan Zubak

