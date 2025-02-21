Indy Eleven Wins Second Straight Preseason Match

February 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Westfield, Ind. - Indy Eleven earned its second straight preseason win with a 5-0 shutout against Forward Madison FC at the Grand Park Events Center. Veteran forwards Romario Williams and Elliot Collier combined for two goals and two assists in the second half to lead the Boys in Blue.

Midfielder Jack Blake opened the scoring in the 16th minute, sending defender Aedan Stanley's cross into the bottom right corner.

Williams kickstarted the momentum in the second half, blasting a shot to the bottom left corner in the 56th minute.

Midfielder Oliver Bryneus scored his first goal with the Boys in Blue in the 62nd minute, following a great connection with Williams and Collier.

Collier and Williams teamed-up again in the 81st minute, finalizing Williams' first brace of the preseason. The match concluded with an own goal in the 86th minute.

Goalkeeper Hunter Sulte was a big presence in net, making a one-handed, diving save in the first half. Defenders Josh O'Brien and Ben Ofeimu spearheaded a strong defensive effort, helping Sulte earn a clean sheet.

Brothers James Murphy (IND) and John Murphy Jr. (MAD) both started the match.

The two teams will meet again in Madison for Indy Eleven's first appearance in the USL Jägermeister Cup on April 26.

Indy Eleven 2025 Preseason Schedule

Fri. Jan. 31 at Columbus Crew II | D, 1-1

Wed. Feb. 12 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC | L, 2-1

Sat. Feb. 15 at Chicago Fire II | W, 3-0

Fri. Feb. 21 Forward Madison FC, 11 am | W, 5-0

Sun. Mar. 2 FC Cincinnati II (closed to public)

2025 USL Championship Preseason

Indy Eleven 5:0 Forward Madison FC

Friday, February 21, 2025 - 11:00 a.m.

Grand Park Events Center | Westfield, Ind.

Scoring Summary

IND- Jack Blake (Aedan Stanley) 16'

IND- Romario Williams 56'

IND- Oliver Bryneus (Elliot Collier) 62'

IND- Romario Williams (Elliot Collier) 81'

IND- Own Goal 86'

Indy Eleven line-up: Hunter Sulte, Josh O'Brien, James Murphy, Jack Blake, Aodhan Quinn, Aedan Stanley, Edward Kizza, Bruno Rendon, Ben Ofeimu, James Musa, Maalique Foster.

Indy Eleven Subs used: Pat Hogan, Finn McRobb, Cam Lindley, Romario Williams, Logan Neidlinger, Elliot Collier, Oliver Bryneus, Elvis Amoh.

Forward Madison FC line-up: Lapsley, Mehl, Chilaka, Crull, Sousa, Murphy, Mesias, Brown, Boyce, McLaughlin, Gebhard.

