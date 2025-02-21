San Antonio FC Announces 2025 Coaching Staff Updates

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has announced coaching staff changes for the upcoming 2025 USL Championship season.

The coaching staff is led by Head Coach Carlos Llamosa, entering his first season at the helm. Fredy Herrera and Dominic Oduro join the staff as first team assistant coaches, while Juan Lamadrid, now in his 10th season with SAFC, retains his duties as Goalkeeping Coach for the first team and Ricos SAFC Pro Academy Director. Pieter Blank adds to the staff as the team's Performance Data Analyst.

Herrera brings valuable experience to the club as an assistant coach in top domestic and international leagues, most recently at LIGA MX side Pumas UNAM in 2024 and Egyptian Premier League side Zamalek SC in 2023. Prior to that, Herrera spent five seasons in MLS as the Head of Performance Analysis at FC Dallas. Herrera also led Bergen Community College in New Jersey as head coach for four seasons, helping the Bulldogs to back-to-back regional championships in 2016 and 2017.

Oduro joins the staff after spending the last two seasons in the Charlotte FC system, first leading the 14U team in 2022 followed by the club's United Premier Soccer League squad in 2023. Prior to coaching, the Ghanaian international enjoyed a 14-year playing career with experience at eight MLS clubs.

More returning first-team staff from 2024 include Celina Leyva (Associate Manager of Soccer Operations), Jesse Lowrance (Head Athletic Trainer), Rashad Moore (Equipment Manager), Alex Saldana (Assistant Athletic Trainer) and Morgan Hobbs (Associate Communications Manager). Additionally, PC, Camilo Botero, Tim Chestney and Oscar Muñoz return as Ricos SAFC Pro Academy coaches.

More staff announcements will come in the following weeks.

SAFC will open the 2025 USL Championship regular season against Monterey Bay F.C. on Saturday, March 8 at Toyota Field. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

