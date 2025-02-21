Rowdies Add Scottish Midfielder Cammy MacPherson on Loan

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the club has acquired midfielder Cammy MacPherson on loan from Scottish Premiership club St Johnstone through May 31, 2025, pending league and federation approval.

"When I was coaching in Scotland, I looked at Cammy as a player to potentially make a move for, but we didn't end up doing it," said Rowdies Head Coach Robbie Neilson. "I've always kept an eye on him since then. When an opportunity to bring him here came, I really pushed hard because I think he'll bring real quality to the team. He's a guy that can control the game for us in that central midfield area. He's got the athleticism to move about, but he's also got great technique to score goals. He's an all-around midfielder."

A veteran of Scotland's top league, MacPherson offers valuable experience to Tampa Bay's midfield corps. The 26-year-old midfielder developed through the youth system of St Mirren before eventually making his debut for the club's first team as a teenager in 2017. He then joined Stranraer FC on loan the following season, further his development with one goal and nine appearances for the club in Scotland's League One.

MacPherson returned to St Mirren as a full-time player for the 2019-2020 Scottish Premiership season, establishing himself as a regular contributor over the next three seasons with five goals in over 60 appearances. In August of 2021, the Glasgow native joined St Johnstone on loan for the new season, eventually leading to a permanent transfer to the club in January. Now in his fourth season with St Johnstone, MacPherson has provided one goal and three assists across 72 appearances for the club.

"It's been a really good first few weeks for me here," said MacPherson. "The Rowdies facilities are top class, and the boys are a really good bunch of boys. Coach Robbie was eager to get me in and he said he thinks I can be a big help to the team. It's great to have his confidence in me, but now it's on me to go and show that I can help the team the way he thinks I can. It'll also be good for me to get new experiences playing in a different league, a different country. I'm looking forward to it all."

