Oakland Roots Partners with ThredUp to Launch Upcycled Fashion Contest

February 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club announces its multi-year partnership with Oakland-based company ThredUp, one of the world's largest online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The partnership will feature ThredUp on the official 2025 jerseys as well as a collaboration with Oakland Unified School District for its first-ever Upcycle Fashion Contest. Winning designs will be highlighted during Oakland Style Week 2025, at an Oakland Roots game.

"We're incredibly proud to partner with ThredUp on such a special and unique initiative," says Andrea Lepore, Vice President of Brand Partnerships for the Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club. "ThredUp's steadfast commitment to defending our environment as well as uplifting the Oakland community align perfectly with everything Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club stands for."

ThredUp is transforming resale by leveraging technology to create a dynamic marketplace that enhances the thrifting experience. By simplifying that buying and selling experience, the company has been able to help increase the adoption of conscious consumption while inspiring a new generation of shoppers.

The Upcycled Fashion Contest presented by the Oakland Roots and ThredUp invites artists aged 14-26 to upcycle looks made up of Roots jerseys and ThredUp items. Winning designs will be showcased in a fashion show at a 2025 Coliseum game during Oakland Style Week in October 2025, exact date still to be determined.

