Switchbacks Clinch Spot in Quarterfinals for the Prinx Tires USL Cup

Published on June 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC beat El Paso Locomotive 2-1, earning a spot in the Prinx Tires USL Cup Quarterfinals.

Originally scheduled for a 7 pm kickoff, the match was delayed nearly three hours due to rain and lightning in the area. With home-field advantage, the Switchbacks remained focused through the weather delay and took the field at 9:50 p.m.

The match took a significant turn in the 25 ¬Â², when Switchbacks forward #17 Sadam Masereka collected a cross and drove toward goal. El Paso defender #12 Ricky Ruiz pulled Masereka's left arm to prevent a clear scoring opportunity, resulting in a straight red card and reducing the visitors to 10 men.

Colorado Springs broke through in the 38 ¬Â². #20 Yosuke Hanya advanced toward the penalty area before finding #6 Sam Williams in the middle. Williams cleverly flicked the ball into the air, allowing #27 Juan Tejada to meet it with a header and send it into the back of the net for the opening goal.

El Paso responded just before halftime. In the 47 ¬Â², El Paso was awarded a corner kick, and #93 Tony Alfaro headed the ball in, leveling the score at the break.

The decisive moment came in the 70 ¬Â², when #10 Adrien Perez carried the ball into the box and delivered a quick pass to #7 Jonas Fjeldberg. Fjeldberg calmly placed his shot into the far-right corner of the net, restoring the Switchbacks' lead and securing the eventual 2-1 victory.

The Switchbacks controlled much of the contest, finishing with 60% possession, 20 total shots, and 431 accurate passes. Defensively, Colorado Springs recorded 14 interceptions, 12 clearances, and won five tackles.

With the win, Colorado Springs advances out of the group stage and into the Prinx Tires USL Cup Quarterfinals, for the first time in club history.

The Switchbacks next match is against Sacramento Republic at Weidner Field on June 13 for Mustache Night. Stay tuned for more updates and coverage, and be sure to follow us on social media @switchbacksfc or visit our website, HERE, for the latest news and information.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 7, 2026

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