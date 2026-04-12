Orange County SC Edges FC Tulsa 1-0 to Stay Atop the West
Published on April 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC News Release
Orange County SC traveled on the road for a Western Conference clash between the reigning 2025 conference champions and the current first-place side in the West.
The opening half was cagey and tightly contested, with neither team able to generate sustained attacking pressure or seriously test the opposition.
FC Tulsa controlled the majority of possession, while Orange County SC remained disciplined and compact, content to absorb pressure and rely on its defensive organization.
Tulsa's lone notable opportunity came in the 10th minute when Jamie Webber sent a low effort toward the center of goal, but it was comfortably handled by goalkeeper Alex Rando.
Orange County responded moments later, as Marcelo Palomino drove a shot toward the bottom-left corner, forcing a full-stretch diving save from Tulsa goalkeeper Dane Jacomen.
Mohamadou War nearly produced a breakthrough with a long-range strike from approximately 35 yards out, but his effort sailed just over the crossbar, possibly aided by a slight touch from the Tulsa keeper.
Defensively resolute, Orange County SC maintained its structure throughout the half, heading into the break level at 0-0.
Orange County SC opened the second half on the front foot, asserting control through sustained possession and strong midfield play. Their pressure limited FC Tulsa's ability to clear their defensive third, allowing OCSC to dictate the tempo.
The breakthrough came in the 55th minute, when Mohamadou War delivered a ball into the area that deflected around the box before finding Lyam MacKinnon. The forward calmly finished with a right-footed strike from close range, placing it into the bottom-left corner to give Orange County SC a 1-0 lead.
FC Tulsa continued to see the majority of possession but struggled to translate it into meaningful chances. The Orange County SC defense remained organized and composed throughout, limiting Tulsa's attacking opportunities and preventing any real threat on goal.
Tulsa's best opportunity came in the 90th minute, when Stefan Lukić's effort narrowly missed the target, striking the far post. Orange County held firm through the closing moments to secure a 1-0 road victory, while also becoming the first team to hold Tulsa scoreless this season.
OCSC will celebrate Gnarly's Birthday on April 18, when OCSC takes on Lexington SC. For tickets and more information, click HERE.
MILESTONES AND FACTS:
TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME
OCSC 0 1 1
TUL 0 0 0
SCORING SUMMARY:
ORANGE COUNTY SC
55' Lyam MacKinnon
FC TULSA
DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:
24' Jamie Webber - Yellow Card (TUL)
30' Marcelo Palomino - Yellow Card (OC)
69' Nelson Pierre - Yellow Card (TUL)
84' Ian - Yellow Card (TUL)
89' Raheem Sommersall) - Yellow Card (TUL)
ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP: (4-4-2)
Alex Rando (GK); Tom Brewitt (C), Garrison Tubbs, Nico Benalcazar, Mouhamadou War, Stephen Kelly (87' Grayson Doody,), Kevin Partida, Marcelo Palomino (46' Ousmane Sylla), Chris Hegardt (76' Tyson Espy), Lyam MacKinnon, Yaniv Bazini (46' Ethan Zubak)
Unused subs: Tetsuya Kadono (GK); Jamir Johnson, Apollo Marinch, Efren Solis
Head Coach: Danny Stone
Possession: 32% | Shots: 7 | Shots On Goal: 3 | Corners: 3 | Fouls: 10 | Offsides: 0 |
FC TULSA: (3-4-2-1)
Dane Jacome (GK); Nelson Pierre (87' Abdoulaye Cissoko), Ian, Lamar Batista, Harvey St Clair, Jeorgio Kocevski, Jamie Webber, Owen Damm (75' Lucas Stauffer), Bailey Sparks (64' Stefan Lukic), Bruno Lapa (64' Raheem Sommersall), Kalil ElMedkhar (64' Rémi Cabral)
Unused Subs: Alexandros Tambakis (GK); Alonzo Clarke, Zion Siranga
Head Coach: Luke Spencer
Possession: 68% | Shots: 13 | Shots On Goal: 3 | Corners: 4 | Fouls: 18 | Offsides: 1 |
Orange County SC v FC Tulsa
2026 USL Championship Match 7
Date: April 11, 2026
Venue: ONEOK Field, Tulsa, OK
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