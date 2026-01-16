MBFC Acquires Belmar Joseph on Loan from FC Sion

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) announces today that the club has acquired 20-year-old midfielder Belmar Joseph on loan from Swiss Super League club FC Sion, pending league and federation approval. Joseph adds another dynamic young presence to the squad ahead of the 2026 USL Championship campaign.

In 2024, Joseph signed a multi-year deal with FC Sion following a standout collegiate season at Villanova University where he added a goal and five assists in 16 games played (12 starts). The West Orange, New Jersey native rapidly emerged as a promising two-way talent with a strong engine, composure in possession, and a knack for timely distribution and interceptions in the middle third.

"We're happy to have Belmar join us at Monterey Bay FC from FC Sion," said Monterey Bay FC Head Coach Jordan Stewart. "Belmar is a young player who showed real courage and belief in himself by leaving home at just 18 to pursue his dreams in Europe, competing and developing in a top professional environment. That experience has shaped him into a strong, intelligent defensive midfielder who understands the demands of the game at a high level. He has the quality to help us progress the ball with composure and purpose, and he brings the physical presence and athleticism that this league demands. We believe his mentality, work rate, and upside will be a great fit for our group and for what we're building here at Monterey Bay."

Internationally, Joseph has represented Haiti at both the senior and U-20 levels, including appearances in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship. In February 2024, Joseph scored a crucial, match-tying header in the 71st minute against Puerto Rico that clinched qualification for the aforementioned 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship tournament. His international performances have earned him recognition as one of Haiti's rising midfielders. Now, Joseph brings his European and international experience to Monterey Bay FC's growing midfield corps.

NAME: Belmar Joseph

PRONUNCIATION: bell-mar

POSITION: Midfielder

AGE: 20

HEIGHT: 6'2

DATE OF BIRTH: October 13, 2005

HOMETOWN: West Orange, New Jersey

NATIONALITY: Haitian-American

PREVIOUS CLUB: FC Sion (Switzerland)

TRANSACTION: Monterey Bay has acquired Joseph Belmar via loan from FC Sion on January 16, 2026.

The current roster heading into the 2026 season as of January 16 is listed alphabetically as follows:

Goalkeepers: Fernando Delgado

Defenders: Kelsey Egwu, Joel Garcia Jr., Nico Gordon, Stuart Ritchie

Midfielders: Eduardo Blancas, Ethan Bryant, Facundo Canete, Belmar Joseph, Johnny Klein, Adrian Rebollar

Forwards: Wesley Leggett, Youssou Ndiaye, Ilijah Paul







