Indy Eleven, MELI, & Susan G. Komen© Unite to Celebrate Community, Culture, and the Power of Local Pride

Published on January 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indianapolis - Indianapolis has always been more than a city-it's a community built on connection, resilience, and showing up for one another. Today, that spirit takes a new form as MELI announces a partnership with Indy Eleven, bringing together fashion, sport, and shared purpose in a collaboration rooted in unity.

MELI-an Indianapolis-based streetwear brand founded on the principle More Equality, Less Ignorance-has joined forces with Indy Eleven to create a collection that reflects the heart of the city and the people who make it move. This partnership is about more than apparel. It's about belonging. It's about pride. And it's about celebrating the moments when the city comes together as one.

Beginning this season, select MELI × Indy Eleven pieces will be available at The Shop, the official merchandise and apparel store with locations throughout Indianapolis-including downtown, Broad Ripple, and Carmel, and online at meli-intl.com and shop.indyeleven.com. These pieces are designed to be worn in the stands, on the streets, and in everyday life-where community is lived, not just talked about.

Boys in Blue fans can purchase two limited edition Indy Eleven x MELI shirts and a season ticket to all 2026 Indy Eleven home matches (valued at $450) for $305. 11% of proceeds from purchases will go to Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization.

"Indy Eleven represents the passion, perseverance, and unity of this city," said MELI leadership. "This partnership allows us to honor that energy and invite the community into something bigger-where style becomes a shared language and pride is worn with intention."

For Indy Eleven, this collaboration is another way to connect with fans beyond the pitch-meeting them where culture, creativity, and local identity intersect. For MELI, it's a continuation of the brand's commitment to building bridges through design and storytelling.

At its core, this partnership belongs to the people of Indianapolis. The fans. The families. The creatives. The supporters who show up season after season. This collaboration is an invitation to celebrate that shared commitment-to cheer together, represent together, and move forward together.

