Rowdies Welcome Defender Gennaro Nigro for 2026

Published on January 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the signing of defender Gennaro Nigro ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

Nigro joins the Rowdies following two seasons out west as a regular contributor for Las Vegas Lights FC, where he appeared in 66 matches across all competitions. The 25-year-old New Jersey native also led Las Vegas this past year with seven assists in the regular season.

"Gennaro has shown himself to be one of the best fullbacks and wingbacks in the league over the last couple of years at Las Vegas," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "He has a wonderful range of passing and creates a lot of opportunities from open play and dead ball situations. Now that he has established himself in the USL Championship, he is hungry to kick on and win something. He has been a leader in Las Vegas for the Lights, wearing the captain's armband for them this past season, so I am excited to see him bring his competitive drive and team-first mentality to the Rowdies."

Nigro developed as a youth player with New York Red Bulls Academy prior to signing with Serie A side AS Roma in 2018. He appeared in 20 matches for the Italian powerhouse's reserve team over two seasons. Nigro then moved on to Potenza Calcio in Italy's third division, earning 27 appearances across two seasons.

In 2022, Nigro returned to the United States to sign for Real Monarchs, where he made 17 appearances and recorded two assists in two seasons for the MLS Next Pro outfit. Nigro also appeared in a friendly for Major League Soccer's Real Salt Lake against Liga MX's Atlas FC in the 2022 Leagues Cup Showcase. Following a loan spell with ADO Den Haag in the Netherlands in late 2023, Nigro joined Las Vegas ahead of the 2024 USL Championship season and helped the club secure its first playoff berth.

"I feel greatly honored and a sense of responsibility signing for the Rowdies," said Nigro. "I'm excited to get started and make 2026 a season to remember for our fans. I can't wait to play in front of them and see them in the stands at Al Lang Stadium."

Nigro is the first addition to the Rowdies roster in the New Year, following over a dozen new signings announced by the club in November and December. Additional roster announcements are expected in the coming days in the leadup to the start of preseason training on January 12.

The Rowdies are set to kick off the 2026 regular season on Saturday, March 7 at Birmingham Legion FC before returning to Al Lang Stadium for their Home Opener against the reigning league champions Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Saturday, March 21.

Tampa Bay Rowdies Roster as of January 5, 2025

Goalkeepers: Austin Pack, Jahmali Waite

Defenders: Leland Archer, Nathan Dossantos, Yanis Leerman, Gennaro NIgro, Laurence Wyke

Midfielders: Luis Alvarez, Sebastian Cruz, Pedro Dolabella, Lewis Hilton, Alex Mendez, Marco Micaletto, Louis Perez, Max Schneider

Forwards: Russell Cicerone, Evan Conway, Karsen Henderlong, Endri Mustali, MD Myers







