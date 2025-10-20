NCFC Defense Doesn't Bend in Scoreless Draw with Rhode Island

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on October 19, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC vs. Rhode Island FC

(North Carolina FC, Credit: Fran Stuchbury) North Carolina FC vs. Rhode Island FC(North Carolina FC, Credit: Fran Stuchbury)

In the final home game of the season North Carolina FC played Rhode Island FC to a scoreless 0-0 draw in front of 3,586 fans at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C., Saturday evening.

"I thought overall the guys competed well; we had our chances," said NCFC Head Coach John Bradford. "We wanted to limit their chances. This gives us confidence and something to build on going into the last week and playoffs."

North Carolina goalkeeper Oliver Semmle made two saves in the match and recorded his third clean sheet of the season in his tenth appearance.

"I think we had a good response to our previous two games," said Semmle. "We had better shape, better movement, and I think overall a solid job."

"Oliver was important," Bradford added. "A couple of big saves as he went in on possession of the ball. So good night for him."

Semmle is on loan with club through the end of the 2025 season from Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer.

"Thought the boys played great, would have loved to get a win," said NCFC defender Connor Donovan. A shutout was huge for us. I think getting that shutout is a testament to all the players on the game day roster."

Rhode Island goalkeeper Koke Vegas made three saves in earning his eleven clean sheet of the season and second one in a row.

NCFC who already locked up a playoff spot, saw its record move to 12-11-6 for 42 points and sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. With the draw, Rhode Island FC clinched a playoff berth and is unbeaten in the last six games, going 4-0-2.

North Carolina's next match is on the road, the final game of the regular season, on Saturday, October 25th against Loudoun United FC at 5 pm est.

