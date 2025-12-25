Legion FC Secures Attacking Pieces and Defensive Depth Ahead of 2026 Season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Birmingham Legion FC today announced that the club has re-signed Amir Daley, Dawson McCartney, Sebastian Saucedo, and Samuel Shashoua, securing their return to Birmingham for the 2026 USL Championship season. The re-signings reflect the club's focus on continuity and maintaining key pieces as preparations continue for the upcoming campaign.

The following players will return to Birmingham on new contracts for the 2026 season:

Amir Daley

Position: Outside Back / Winger

Nationality: Jamaican

Daley returns to Birmingham after continuing his development in a wide role on the left side. Capable of contributing as both an outside back and winger, he brings pace, energy, and versatility, allowing him to impact play on both sides of the ball.

Dawson McCartney

Position: Outside Back / Winger

Nationality: American

McCartney will return for the 2026 season after contributing in wide defensive roles. His ability to operate as an outside back while providing attacking support adds flexibility to the squad and depth along the flanks.

Sebastian Saucedo

Position: Midfielder / Winger

Nationality: American

Saucedo brings experience and creativity to the attacking midfield group. A product of the Real Salt Lake academy system, he has competed at the MLS and USL Championship levels and provides technical quality and versatility in advanced areas of the field.

Samuel Shashoua

Position: Attacking Midfielder

Nationality: English

Shashoua returns for the 2026 season after contributing in attacking midfield roles. A graduate of the Tottenham Hotspur academy, he offers technical ability, movement, and flexibility within Birmingham's attacking structure.

In addition, Birmingham Legion FC and goalkeeper Fernando Delgado have mutually agreed to part ways following the conclusion of the 2025 season. The club thanks Delgado for his contributions and wishes him well moving forward. He will not return to the squad for the 2026 campaign.

Additional roster updates will be announced in the coming weeks as the club builds toward the new campaign. The club remains in active discussions with several out-of-contract players as it shapes the roster for 2026.

Birmingham Legion FC Roster as of December 24, 2025

Goalkeepers:

Trevor McMullan

Defenders:

AJ Paterson, Amir Daley, Dawson McCartney, Phanuel Kavita, Ramiz Hamouda

Midfielders:

Peter-Lee Vassell, Sam McIllhatton, Samuel Shashoua, Sebastian Saucedo, Sebastian Tregarthen, Tyler Pasher

Season tickets for the 2026 Birmingham Legion FC season are now available to the public. Fans can secure their seats and be part of every moment at Protective Stadium by purchasing season tickets today at bhmlegion.com/tickets.







