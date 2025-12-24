FC Tulsa Announces Return of Defender Harvey St. Clair for 2026 Season

Published on December 24, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa has confirmed the return of defender Harvey St. Clair for the 2026 USL Championship season and his third as a member of the Black and Gold.

"Harvey is a player who gives you real balance" said FC Tulsa Sporting Director and General Manager Caleb Sewell. "He understands the game at a high level, works relentlessly on both sides of the ball, and consistently makes the right decisions in big moments. His ability to contribute defensively while still creating chances going forward is incredibly valuable, and we're excited to have him back as part of what we're building."

St. Clair featured in 29 matches and logged 1,802 minutes, earning 18 starts while providing consistent influence regardless of his role throughout the 2025 campaign. His attacking contributions included three assists, 19 key passes, and 22 successful crosses, repeatedly creating chances and stretching opposing defenses.

Equally important was St. Clair's defensive commitment and engine. He won 23 tackles, added 51 clearances, seven blocks, and 17 interceptions, routinely tracking back and helping stabilize matches during high-pressure moments. In possession, he completed 348 passes at a 68.5% accuracy rate, including over half of his passes in the opponent's half. His reliability on both sides of the ball became a hallmark of FC Tulsa's tactical balance in 2025.

New for the 2026 Season: FC Tulsa Sideline Club

FC Tulsa is introducing the all-new Sideline Club, offering fans an elevated matchday experience. Members will enjoy exclusive pre- and post-game field access, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information or to secure your Sideline Club experience, contact 918-727-2231 or tickets@fctulsa.com.

FC Tulsa will return to ONEOK Field for its 2026 USL Championship Home Opener on March 14, 2026 when it hosts San Antonio FC. Fans can secure their spots early with a 2026 Season Ticket Membership, which are available now at www.fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231.







