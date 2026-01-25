Kipp Keller Undergoes Successful Surgery
Published on January 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - Kipp Keller has successfully undergone surgery to repair a sports hernia, the club announced today. The procedure was completed without complication, and Keller is expected to be sidelined for approximately 5-6 weeks as he recovers.
Keller will begin a structured rehabilitation program immediately and is projected to make a full return following the recovery period.
The organization wishes Kipp a smooth and speedy recovery and looks forward to welcoming him back on the field soon.
