LOVB Brings Pro Team to San Francisco with Women-Led Ownership Group of Sports Icons and Entrepreneurs

League One Volleyball (LOVB) today announced LOVB San Francisco Volleyball and its ownership group, with the team debuting in January 2027.

The new team is backed by a powerhouse ownership group of women leaders across sports, media and entrepreneurship. More than investors, this group serves as active partners in the team's mission - contributing leadership, advocacy and deep community connection alongside their capital. The ownership group includes Rebel Girls Chairwoman and CEO Jes Wolfe; serial entrepreneur and women's-investment advocate Chantell Preston; three-time Olympic Volleyball Medalist Kelsey Cook; Bay FC co-founders and soccer legends Leslie Osborne, Brandi Chastain and Danielle Slaton; former pro soccer player and BAWSI Board Member Ricky Lewis; USWNT World Cup champion, soccer icon and #1 New York Times best-selling author Abby Wambach; activist and #1 New York Times best-selling author Glennon Doyle; 12x Olympic medalist Natalie Coughlin; volleyball Olympic medalists Lindsey Napela Berg and Alix Klineman; Olympic medalist and founder of For All Mothers+ Alysia Montaño; former pro soccer player and Olympian Ali Riley; broadcast commentator and Women's Sports champion Arielle Chambers; executive, Mosaic Venture Partner and Unrivaled investor Amy Banse; Olympic medalist and executive Kate Johnson; Bay FC founding investors and Bay Area executives Julie Smith, Sheila Tran and Rebecca Van Dyke; tech and sports investor Intersect VC; two-time Olympic rower and founder Meghan O'Leary; former professional soccer player and entrepreneur Julia Falk O'Leary; Bay Area executive Janell Fischer; former All-American volleyball player Adlee Kass and her husband, global AI advisor Zack Kass; and former professional basketball player and entrepreneur Brianna Salvatore Dueck.

"This ownership group represents everything LOVB stands for: women leading with vision, intention, and a deep belief in what's possible when we invest in each other," said Rosie Spaulding, President of LOVB Pro. "These leaders have broken barriers in boardrooms, on the court and across culture. Their commitment to LOVB San Francisco reflects our mission to build a new model for women's sports - one powered by community, opportunity, and a pipeline that elevates athletes from their very first serve to the pro stage."

The Bay Area stands among the strongest volleyball regions in the United States, defined by decades of elite athlete development and a fan base that consistently champions women's sports. Participation in girls' club, high school and beach volleyball is among the nation's highest, and the region's athletes routinely progress to top collegiate programs and global professional opportunities.

"The Bay Area has become a beacon for women's sports - a place where investment, innovation, and community come together to create real impact. LOVB's mission to build opportunity from the youth level up deeply resonates with me as both an athlete and a leader, and we are incredibly excited to bring a professional volleyball team to the Bay Area and become part of this dynamic community," said Jes Wolfe, LOVB San Francisco Chairwoman and CEO of Rebel Girls. "Together with our incredible ownership group, we are building a team and a community that not only adds to the Bay Area's legacy but expands it for generations to come."

With more than 1,300 athletes across local youth clubs, LOVB's regional youth club footprint - including Red Rock, Kai Volleyball, Mavericks Beach Volleyball, and training center 415 Training - forms one of the deepest and most competitive talent pipelines in the country. These clubs have helped shape athletes who now populate the U.S. National Team pathway, Power Five programs, and top international leagues.

The Bay Area's collegiate programs - Cal Berkeley, Saint Mary's, Santa Clara, San Jose State, Stanford and University of San Francisco - further anchor the region's status as a national force in volleyball. All of these institutions serve as a launchpad for elite pro talent, including several current LOVB pros. Audriana Fitzmorris and Madi Bugg (Stanford), Carli Lloyd, Bella Bergmark and Maddie Haynes (Cal), and Julia Sangiacomo (Santa Clara), all trace their roots to this region's exceptional development culture.

"Being part of the founding of LOVB has been one of the great honors of my career, and helping launch LOVB San Francisco feels like the next chapter in that same purpose-driven journey," said Kelsey Cook, LOVB Founding Athlete, three-time Olympic medalist and LOVB San Francisco owner. "We built LOVB to reshape what's possible for volleyball players in this country, and bringing a pro team to one of the sport's strongest and most passionate communities is a dream come true. I can't wait to help cultivate a home where athletes, fans and future Olympians feel seen, supported and inspired-and where volleyball is celebrated at the highest level."

As LOVB San Francisco becomes part of the Bay Area's sports community and prepares for its debut in January 2027, the organization is committed to serving the region by growing volleyball at every level, supporting Bay Area volleyball players of every age, and fostering a culture that reflects the Bay Area's leadership in women's sports and community-driven impact.

For more information about the team that will be joining a thriving women's sports market known for passionate fans and elite talent development, please visit www.lovbsf.com







