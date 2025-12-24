T-Birds Captain Matthew Peca to Represent Team Canada at Spengler Cup

Published on December 23, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Hockey Canada announced today that Thunderbirds captain Matthew Peca has been chosen to represent Team Canada at the 2025 Spengler Cup tournament in Davos, Switzerland, from Dec. 26-31. Peca becomes the second T-Bird to represent Team Canada at the Spengler Cup in the last two seasons; Colten Ellis participated in last year's tournament.

Peca, 32, is in his 11th professional season and third as captain of the Thunderbirds. Since joining Springfield in 2021, the Petawawa, Ont. native stands as the T-Birds' all-time club leader in assists (138) and points (217) and second all-time in goals (79). Last season, Peca was named to the AHL's First All-Star team, becoming the second T-Bird to earn that distinction, joining Adam Gaudette (2023-24).

In 507 career AHL games, Peca has accumulated 375 points (120g, 255a), including a career-high 31 goals and 63 points last season for the T-Birds. Originally a seventh-round pick by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2011 NHL Draft, Peca has also skated in 83 career NHL games with the Lightning, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, and St. Louis Blues.

Peca and Team Canada begin tournament play on Friday, Dec. 26, against the U.S. Collegiate Selects team at 2:15 p.m. ET. A full tournament schedule can be found here. Other participating teams include HC Davos (National League - Switzerland), HC Sparta Praha (Czech Extraliga - Czechia), IFK Helsinki (SM-Liiga - Finland), and HC Fribourg-Gottéron (National League - Switzerland).

Established in 1923, the Spengler Cup is an annual invitational tournament in Davos that pits HC Davos against competition worldwide. It is often cited as the world's oldest international invitational ice hockey tournament. Since the tournament's inception, professional teams from 13 different nations have won the tournament championship. Team Canada has captured the Spengler Cup 16 times, tied with HC Davos for the most titles in the event's history. For a complete history of the Spengler Cup tournament, click here.

Following the holiday break, the T-Birds make their long-awaited return to the Thunderdome following the holiday break on Saturday, Dec. 27, for a 6:05 p.m. matchup against the Providence Bruins.

