Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 32, No. 11

Published on December 23, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







CRUNCH ROAD TRIP OFF TO STRONG START

The Syracuse Crunch began their season-high six-game road stretch on a positive note to enter the Holiday Break tied for first place in the North Division.

Syracuse went 2-1-0-0 while playing three games in four days in three different cities in Week 11. The Crunch shut out the Bridgeport Islanders, 5-0, on Wednesday and then bested the Hartford Wolf Pack, 5-3, on Friday to extend their winning streak to four games. That was snapped on Saturday in a tight 3-1 loss to the Providence Bruins.

The Crunch are 17-10-1-0 and are tied with the Laval Rocket for first place in the division with 35 points. Syracuse returns from the break with a pair of contests this weekend in Laval.

TOP PERFORMERS

Goaltender Ryan Fanti stopped 46-of-48 shots over his two starts for a .957 save percentage in Week 11. Fanti posted a 1-1-0 record during the week and played to a 1.01 goals-against average.

Fanti posted his second shutout of the season with 18 saves in the Crunch's 5-0 win in Bridgeport on Wednesday. He then stopped 26 out of 28 on Saturday in Providence, but the Crunch lost to the Bruins, 3-1.

The Thunder Bay, Ontario native is 6-6-1 with a 2.31 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage in an AHL career-high 13 appearances this season.

***

Defenseman Max Groshev led all Crunch skaters in scoring with four points (1g, 3a) in three games during Week 11. He notched his second three-point game of the season - and the third of his AHL career - Wednesday at Bridgeport. He scored his first goal of the season that night. He followed up with another assist on the Crunch's first goal in their 5-3 win at Hartford on Friday.

Groshev has 12 points (1g, 11a) in 27 games this season - his first full-time as a defenseman. He leads all Crunch blueliners in scoring and his plus-8 rating ranks fourth on the team.

***

Lucas Mercuri scored goals in the first two games of Week 11 to extend his goal streak to a career-high three games. He potted a third period goal Wednesday in Bridgeport and a go-ahead goal in the second period of Friday's win at Hartford. He also picked up an assist against the Wolf Pack for his first career multi-point game.

Mercuri leads Crunch rookies with 10 points (6g, 4a) in 24 games this season. He has a plus-7 rating and has accrued 32 penalty minutes, the most among active Crunch players.

SABOURIN'S TIMLEY OFFENSE

Veteran forward Scott Sabourin scored goals in the first two games on his return from an NHL recall with Tampa Bay. He scored on the power play via a deflection on Wednesday then went between the legs on a breakaway goal Friday.

Both tallies held up as game-winning goals. He has a team-leading four game-winning goals this season and six goals in total for the Crunch. His four winners are a new career-high for the 33-year-old who has 18 career AHL game-winning goals.

UPCOMING WEEK

Saturday, December 27 at Laval | 3 p.m.

Sunday, December 28 at Laval | 3 p.m.

The Crunch return from the Holiday Break with a two-game set against the Laval Rocket at Place Bell. It's the fourth straight season that the Crunch play a two-game set in Laval following the break; last season the Crunch swept the two-game series.

The games are the second and third head-to-head meetings of the season between the clubs who are currently tied for first place in the North Division. The Crunch won in Laval, 3-2, on Nov. 19, for their third straight win at Place Bell dating to last season.

The Rocket have lost three straight games and have scored three goals total in those games. They are 1-4-0-1 in the last six games.

WEEK 11 RESULTS

Wednesday, Dec. 17 | Game 26 at Bridgeport | W, 5-0

Syracuse 1 2 2 - 5 Shots: 7-12-10-29 PP: 1/5

Bridgeport 0 0 0 - 0 Shots: 6-8-4-18 PP: 0/1

1st Period-Sabourin 5 (Groshev, Finley), 14:40 (PP). 2nd Period-Chaffee 7 (Furry, Stachowiak), 8:34. Duke 10 (Finley, Allard), 10:20. 3rd Period-Mercuri 5 (Gauthier, Groshev), 9:18. Groshev 1 (Lundmark), 15:24.. .. Fanti 6-5-1 (18 shots-18 saves) A-2,467

Friday, Dec. 18 | Game 27 at Hartford | W, 5-3

Syracuse 2 1 2 - 5 Shots: 16-7-7-30 PP: 0/4

Hartford 0 2 1 - 3 Shots: 2-8-7-17 PP: 1/4

1st Period-Furry 6 (Groshev, Halverson), 10:31. Chaffee 8 (Abruzzese, Pietroniro), 17:31. 2nd Period-Mercuri 6 (Unassisted), 17:32. 3rd Period-Sabourin 6 (Mercuri), 2:29. Duke 11 (Unassisted), 19:52 (EN|SH).. .. Halverson 10-4-0 (17 shots-14 saves) A-5,792

Saturday, Dec. 20 | Game 28 at Providence | L, 3-1

Syracuse 1 0 0 - 1 Shots: 8-10-6-24 PP: 0/0

Providence 1 1 1 - 3 Shots: 8-7-14-29 PP: 0/0

1st Period-Geekie 7 (Abruzzese, Chaffee), 15:16.. .. Fanti 6-6-1 (28 shots-26 saves) A-5,833

Category Average/Total AHL Rank (Prev)

Power Play 21.8% (24-for-110) 8th (9th)

Penalty Kill 81.4% (70-for-86) 16th (15th)

Goals For 3.46 GFA (97) 4th (5th)

Goals Against 2.64 GAA (74) 7th (8th)

Shots For 28.25 SF/G (791) 18th (19th)

Shots Against 25.00 SA/G (700) 3rd (4th)

Penalty Minutes 13.14 PIM/G (368) 17th (18th)

Category Leader

Points 31 Pelletier

Goals 15 Pelletier

Assists 20 Abruzzese

PIM 32 Mercuri

Plus/Minus +14 Pietroniro

Wins 10 Halverson

GAA 2.31 Fanti

Save % .909 Fanti

North Division GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA PIM HOME ROAD LAST 10 STREAK S/O

1. Syracuse 28 17 10 1 0 35 0.625 97 74 368 7-3-0-0 10-7-1-0 5-4-1-0 0-1-0-0 0-0

2. Laval 28 17 10 0 1 35 0.625 90 71 468 9-3-0-1 8-7-0-0 5-4-0-1 0-3-0-0 1-1

3. Rochester 28 15 10 2 1 33 0.589 94 86 373 6-5-1-1 9-5-1-0 5-2-2-1 1-0-0-0 0-1

4. Belleville 31 12 14 5 0 29 0.468 98 116 421 5-9-2-0 7-5-3-0 2-5-3-0 1-0-3-0 2-0

5. Toronto 28 13 13 1 1 28 0.500 84 96 420 6-5-0-1 7-8-1-0 5-5-0-0 0-1-0-0 1-1

6. Cleveland 26 12 10 3 1 28 0.538 63 69 336 5-5-2-1 7-5-1-0 6-4-0-0 0-1-0-0 0-1

7. Utica 26 7 15 3 1 18 0.346 57 81 294 4-9-1-1 3-6-2-0 5-4-1-0 1-0-0-0 1-1







American Hockey League Stories from December 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.