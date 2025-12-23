Penguins Maintain First Place Going into Holiday Break

Published on December 23, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (21-7-1-1) has Keystone State rivals to contend with this weekend

Weekly Rewind

Tuesday, Dec. 16 - PENGUINS 1 vs. Charlotte 2

Phil Tomasino scored in the third period, extending his career-best point streak to nine games. However, the Penguins' late comeback fell short for their second-straight loss to Charlotte.

Friday, Dec. 19 - PENGUINS 4 at Utica 2

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton tallied three unanswered goals to defeat the Comets in Upstate New York. Joona Koppanen spearheaded the team's offense, recording two goals and an assist on the game-winner by Boko Imama. Tristan Broz notched an empty netter for his team-leading 10th goal.

Saturday, Dec. 20 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Utica 3 (SO)

Koppanen scored again, and Avery Hayes tied the game in the third period. Joel Blomqvist was magnificent throughout the game, including six clutch saves during an overtime penalty kill. However, the Comets potted the lone shootout conversion.

Sunday, Dec. 21 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Hershey 1

Sergei Murashov earned his 10th win of the season in his 12th start as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton turned away Hershey in its first visit to NEPA this season. Zach Gallant buried his first goal of the year, followed by third-period insurance markers by defensemen Matt Dumba and Owen Pickering.

The Week Ahead

Saturday, Dec. 27 - PENGUINS vs. Hershey

The Bears come back to Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza for the first game out of the holiday break. Saturday will also be a throwback night with both teams donning retro uniforms as part of the American Hockey League's 90th season celebration.

Sunday, Dec. 28 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton plays a Sunday matinée in Allentown, where it has won its last three of its last four visits. Furthermore, the Penguins are 4-0-0-0 against the Phantoms this season.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton boasts a +30 goal differential, tied for first in the Eastern Conference and second in the AHL.

- Sergei Murashov ranks first overall in both goals against average (1.55) and save percentage (.943).

- Since making his NHL debut with Pittsburgh on Nov. 9, Murashov has gone 5-0-0 in the AHL with a 1.32 goals against average, .957 save percentage and one shutout.

- Joona Koppanen had five points (3G-2A) in the Pens' three games last weekend. Both of his assists were on third-period, game-winning goals.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. PENGUINS 30 21 7 1 1 44 .733

2. Providence 26 20 5 1 0 41 .788

3. Charlotte 26 15 9 2 0 32 .615

4. Lehigh Valley 28 14 11 1 2 31 .554

5. Hershey 26 14 11 1 0 29 .558

6. Springfield 26 9 11 4 2 24 .462

7. Bridgeport 26 11 13 1 1 24 .462

8. Hartford 27 9 13 4 1 23 .426

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Sam PoulinX 22 9 11 20

Tristan Broz 27 10 9 19

Avery Hayes 24 9 8 17

Danton Heinen^ 12 6 11 17

Aidan McDonough 29 6 11 17

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Sergei Murashov* 13 10-2-0 1.55 .943 2

Joel Blomqvist 6 5-1-0 1.76 .935 1

Filip Larsson 7 3-2-1 3.74 .863 0

* = rookie

^ = recalled to Pittsburgh

X = no longer in organization

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Sat, Dec. 27 Hershey Mohegan Arena 6:05 p.m.

Sun, Dec. 28 Lehigh Valley PPL Center 3:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION

Sat, Dec. 13 (G) Sergei Murashov Recalled to PIT

Sat, Dec. 13 (D) Mathew Dumba Assigned from PIT

Sun, Dec. 14 (D) David Breazeale Recalled from WHL

Mon, Dec. 15 (G) Sergei Murashov Reassigned from PIT

Thu, Dec. 18 (D) David Breazeale Reassigned to WHL







