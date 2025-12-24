Nikolas Brouillard Selected to Team Canada's Spengler Cup Roster
Published on December 23, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that defenseman Nikolas Brouillard has been selected to Team Canada for the 2025 Spengler Cup in Davos, Switzerland from Dec. 26-31. Brouillard becomes the third player and first defenseman in Gulls AHL history to be selected to represent Canada at the Spengler Cup, joining Adam Cracknell (2018) and Jared Coreau (2018).
Brouillard, 30 (2/7/1995), has recorded 1-8=9 points with 16 penalty minutes (PIM) and a +3 rating in 26 games with San Diego this season. He became the first Gulls defenseman to cross the 100-point mark in a San Diego sweater with an assist Dec. 12 vs. Henderson. Brouillard leads all-time Gulls AHL defensemen in points (23-78=101) and assists, ranks second in PIM (295) and games played (193), third in goals, and eighth in points-per-game (0.52; min. 50 games played). Across 333 career AHL games with Coachella Valley, Hartford, San Diego and Toronto from 2016-25, he has earned 35-140=175 points with 487 PIM. He also appeared in 39 ECHL contests with Orlando in 2016-17, tallying 7-14=21 points with 62 PIM.
A St. Hilaire, Quebec native, Brouillard recorded 62-197=259 points, 312 PIM and a +18 rating in 312 career Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) games from 2011-16 with Drummondville, Quebec, and Rouyn-Noranda. He led QMJHL blueliners in goals twice (2014-15, 17; 2015-16, 17), as well as points once (2014-15, 17-40=57). He was named to the QMJHL All-Rookie Team in 2011-12 after scoring 2-23=25 points in 61 games for Drummondville.
Team Canada will open Spengler Cup play on Dec. 26 against the U.S. Collegiate Selects at 11:15 a.m. PST (8:15 p.m. CET).
American Hockey League Stories from December 23, 2025
- Anthony Richard Named to Team Canada for Spengler Cup - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Capitals Loan Ivan Miroshnichenko to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Graeme Clarke to Play for Canada at 2025 Spengler Cup - Hershey Bears
- Nikolas Brouillard Selected to Team Canada's Spengler Cup Roster - San Diego Gulls
- Jake Livingstone Joins Team Team Canada for Spengler Cup - Charlotte Checkers
- Mason Shaw Joins Team Canada for Spengler Cup - Manitoba Moose
- T-Birds Captain Matthew Peca to Represent Team Canada at Spengler Cup - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Series Preview- Tucson Roadrunners vs Calgary Wranglers - Tucson Roadrunners
- Ads Close out 2025 with Two Home Games - Milwaukee Admirals
- Jon 'Nasty' Mirasty Returns to Condorstown Saturday - Bakersfield Condors
- IceHogs, BMO Center Unveil New LED Dasher Boards - Rockford IceHogs
- Penguins Maintain First Place Going into Holiday Break - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Griffins Take Historic Record into Christmas Break - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 32, No. 11 - Syracuse Crunch
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.