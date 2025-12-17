Ohio State Buckeyes Football Legend Ted Ginn Jr. Named Head Football Coach of the Columbus Aviators

Published on December 17, 2025 under United Football League (UFL)

Columbus Aviators News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - The United Football League today announced that Ohio State Buckeyes football legend Ted Ginn Jr. has been named head football coach of the Columbus Aviators. The announcement was made by UFL President & CEO Russ Brandon. The Aviators will kick off their inaugural season during the upcoming 2026 spring football season.

"Ted Ginn Jr. represents everything that is great about football in the Buckeye state," said Brandon. "A proven winner, Ted combines a winning performance on the field and a deep knowledge of the game with tremendous pride for his home state. We look forward to Ted not only building the foundation of the Columbus Aviators, but also writing a new chapter in the history of Ohio football."

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Ginn is returning to Columbus where he was a three-time, first-team All-American at wide receiver for the Ohio State Buckeyes, helping the team reach the BCS National Championship Game during the 2006 season. A first-round selection and ninth overall pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 2007 NFL Draft, he went on to a 14-year career as a dangerous wide receiver and return specialist for the Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints, and Chicago Bears. During his time with the Panthers (2013, 2017-19), he established six punt return records and was a key factor in the team capturing the 2015 NFC Championship when he recorded a career-high 10 receiving touchdowns during the season.

"Today marks a new milestone in my football journey," said Ginn. "When I heard that the United Football League was going to have a football team in Columbus, I wanted to be a part of creating a new winning tradition in this city that is such an important part of my life. I can't wait to start building this team and I ask football fans throughout the state to join the Aviators as they take flight."

"I'm so excited for the Columbus Aviators as Teddy Ginn Jr. joins the organization as its inaugural head football coach," said Jim Tressel, former Ohio State Head Football Coach, who coached Ginn in Columbus. "Teddy will be a great influence on the young men and he will represent the Buckeye State and the UFL with class. Teddy is so excited to bring a great product to Central Ohio and make a difference in the community and on the game of football."

"The United Football League is excited to have Ted Ginn Jr. join the UFL as head coach of the Columbus Aviators," said UFL Senior Vice President of Player Personnel Doug Whaley. "From his playing days at The Ohio State University to his long career in the National Football League, Ted has demonstrated the utmost love for the game. Coupled with his family legacy in the Ohio football ecosystem, especially among the youth, he is exactly what we are looking for in the UFL - a developer of men on and off the field."







United Football League Stories from December 17, 2025

Ohio State Buckeyes Football Legend Ted Ginn Jr. Named Head Football Coach of the Columbus Aviators - Columbus Aviators

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.