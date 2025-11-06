2026 Columbus Aviators Season Tickets on Sale Today

Published on November 6, 2025 under United Football League (UFL)

Columbus Aviators News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - The Columbus Aviators have announced that beginning this morning, season tickets for the 2026 season are now available to purchase.

The Aviator's season ticket memberships will give fans access to the best seats at the best prices in Historic Crew Stadium, along with exclusive fan experiences for the United Football League's upcoming season. Fans who purchase now can also secure their seats for playoff games and renew their same seats for the following season.

Your 2026 Columbus Aviators Season Ticket Benefits Include:

Inaugural Season Ticket Member Gift

Exclusive Season Ticket Member Newsletter

Ticket Exchange Program (Subject to Availability)

Price Savings vs Single Game Tickets

Flexible Renewal Payment Options

Partner Discounts

Invite to Exclusive STM Events

Same Seat for Every Game

Priority access to UFL postseason tickets before the general public

Ticketmaster will serve as the Official Ticketing Partner of the UFL.

The United Football League season starts on the last weekend of March 27-29 and runs 10-straight weeks. Season ticket memberships start at just $65 and include all five home games at Historic Crew Stadium.

Fans can visit uflaviators.com/tickets to learn more about the Aviators season ticket packages and benefits or contact the Aviators ticket office at tickets@uflaviators.com.







