Boston Legacy Football Club to Play Select Matches at Centreville Bank Stadium

Published on December 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC News Release







Boston - Boston Legacy Football Club today reaffirmed that Gillette Stadium will serve as the club's primary home venue for the 2026 National Women's Soccer League season, and announced that select home matches will also be played at soccer-specific Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

The club will play the majority of matches at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, including the home opener on March 14 at 12:30 p.m. Final venue assignments will be announced upon release of the full schedule by the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

The 2026 NWSL season will coincide with the FIFA World Cup 2026 during which Gillette Stadium will host seven World Cup matches. As a result, venue scheduling demands will be higher than usual. The club's dual-venue strategy provides essential flexibility, ensuring that Boston Legacy Football Club players and fans will have reliable access to top-tier facilities throughout the entire season.

"With the FIFA World Cup coming to our region and unprecedented momentum behind the women's game, 2026 is set to be a landmark year for soccer. As we expand across two exceptional venues, we see this as an opportunity to connect with even more soccer fans across the region," said Jennifer van Dijk, Team President of Boston Legacy Football Club. "We're grateful to our partners at Centreville Bank Stadium for welcoming us into this state-of-the-art, soccer-specific venue, which also serves as the home for Rhode Island FC."

"We are thrilled to welcome Boston Legacy FC to our award-winning stadium," said Centreville Bank Stadium General Manager Paul Byrne. "Our state-of-the-art venue is eager to host the team as they compete on the national stage. We look forward to continuing our proven track record of providing a best-in-class experience for players and fans."

Boston Legacy Football Club is also introducing flexible ticketing options for Season Ticket Members. Members who are unable to attend matches at Centreville Bank Stadium will have the ability to exchange those tickets for additional seats at select home matches played at Gillette Stadium, Centreville Bank Stadium, or bank the value of their tickets for additional ticket purchases or upgraded ticket options for the 2026 regular season.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from December 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.