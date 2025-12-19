Standout Collegiate Defender Laney Rouse Signs with Kansas City Current Through 2026

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Laney Rouse, a defender who recently concluded a decorated collegiate career at the University of Virginia. Rouse's first professional contract will keep her in Kansas City through the 2026 season, and she will join the team ahead of preseason training.

"A fearless defender, Laney's progression each year has been remarkable," said general manager Ryan Dell. "We know she will take her game to the next level in Kansas City while playing alongside other elite players and learning from our world-class technical staff. Her time with the U.S. Youth National Team plus her experience at one of the top college soccer programs will bolster our roster. Laney checks every box: athletic ability, competitive fire and work ethic, making her a valuable addition to our club."

Rouse starred at Virginia from 2020-25 where she was part of the starting lineup in 86 of her 97 matches and logged over 6,600 minutes, finishing her college career with two goals and seven assists. She recorded a goal and three assists during her final season in 2025, highlighted by a goal and an assist in UVA's big win over No. 2 Duke. As a fifth-year senior, Rouse garnered 2025 United Soccer Coaches All-America Fourth Team honors and was selected to the All-Region Second Team and All-Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Second Team.

The Cary, N.C. native contributed to 55 shutouts during her time in Charlottesville. Rouse helped guide her team to deep postseason runs as the Cavaliers earned NCAA Tournament berths in five of her six seasons and advanced to the College Cup in 2020-21. Virginia won the ACC regular season title in 2021 before its runner-up finish at the ACC Tournament.

"I'm beyond excited to be joining the Kansas City Current," said Rouse. "I feel very blessed to be able to play for an incredible club and amongst world-class teammates. I look forward to joining the highly competitive environment and the culture of excellence where I can continue to learn and grow. This opportunity is nothing short of a dream and I cannot wait to challenge myself and contribute all that I can on and off the field."

Internationally, Rouse has been part of the United States Youth National Team system at the Under-14, U-16, U-19 and U-20 levels. She helped the Stars and Stripes win the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship, recording an assist vs. the Dominican Republic as the team won Group E. She was also part of the U.S. squad which won the Sud Ladies Cup in 2022.

Rouse participated in the 2022 FIFA U-20 World Cup along with now-KC Current teammates Michelle Cooper and Ally Sentnor. She assisted Cooper's goal against Ghana in the opening U-20 World Cup match during Group D play. She started two of the USA's three matches in Costa Rica, logging a full 90 minutes in both.







