Orlando Selected to Host 2026 MLV All-Star Match

Published on December 16, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Major League Volleyball announced that Orlando has been selected to host the 2026 Major League Volleyball All-Star match this season. The second MLV All-Star match will take place at Addition Financial Arena, home of the Orlando Valkyries, on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

The competition between the best players that MLV has to offer will take place on Saturday, March 28 at Noon ET and be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+.

The league's most exciting athletes will descend on one of the nation's top destinations for sports and entertainment for a match that will be broadcast by CBS network television for the second straight season. A year ago, the contest reached a peak viewership of 445,000 on CBS.

"We're excited to bring the All-Star Match to Orlando - a city that embodies excitement, hospitality, and a passion for live sports," said Scott Gorsline, president of the Grand Rapids Rise and co-chair of the MLV Board of Directors. "This is more than a match - it's a celebration of the elite athletes in our league and the fans fueling volleyball's unprecedented growth."

Orlando's vibrant sports landscape, world-class facilities, and reputation as a premier travel destination made it a natural fit for this year's marquee event. The host Orlando Valkyries enter the season as defending league champions and have just returned from representing the United States at the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championship, taking place December 9-14 in São Paulo, Brazil.

"We're proud to bring the MLV All-Star Match to Orlando," said Sarah Ratzlaff, Orlando Valkyries Vice President of Business Operations. "The City Beautiful is built for hosting major events, and we couldn't be more excited for this community. We look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience for athletes and fans alike."

Tickets for the MLV All-Star Match are on sale now at provolleyball.com/tickets and orlandovalkyries.com.

"We are thrilled that Major League Volleyball selected Orlando to host the 2026 MLV All-Star Match," said Jason Siegel, President & CEO of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission. "MLV's growth has been extraordinary, and we are proud to work alongside the Orlando Valkyries and our regional partners to provide a world-class stage for one of the sport's signature events. Our community is energized by the momentum surrounding women's volleyball, and we look forward to celebrating these exceptional athletes and delivering an unforgettable experience for fans."







Major League Volleyball Stories from December 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.