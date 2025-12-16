Top Volleyball Stars Set to Shine in 2026 MLV All-Star Match in Orlando

Published on December 16, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







The nation's top volleyball stars will head to Orlando, as Major League Volleyball announced that its 2026 All Star Match will be played at Addition Financial Arena, home of the defending league champion Orlando Valkyries. The showcase event will take place Saturday, March 28 at Noon ET and will be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+.

The league's most exciting athletes will converge on one of the nation's premier destinations for sports and entertainment, marking the second consecutive season the All-Star Match will air on CBS network television. Last year's contest peaked at 445,000 viewers on the network.

"We're excited to bring the All-Star Match to Orlando, a city that embodies excitement, hospitality, and a passion for live sports," said Scott Gorsline, president of the Grand Rapids Rise and co-chair of the MLV Board of Directors. "This is more than a match, it's a celebration of the elite athletes in our league and the fans fueling volleyball's unprecedented growth."

San Diego libero Shara Venegas represented the Mojo in last season's All-Star Match, while setter August Raskie and middle blocker Marin Grote played for the Grand Rapids Rise, and current Mojo head coach Alisha Childress competed as a setter for the Vegas Thrill.

Orlando's vibrant sports landscape, world class facilities, and reputation as a premier travel destination made it a natural fit for this year's marquee event. The host Orlando Valkyries enter the season as defending league champions and recently represented the United States at the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championship, held December 9 to 14 in São Paulo, Brazil.

"We're proud to bring the MLV All Star Match to Orlando," said Sarah Ratzlaff, Orlando Valkyries Vice President of Business Operations. "The City Beautiful is built for hosting major events, and we couldn't be more excited for this community. We look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience for athletes and fans alike."

The 2026 MLV All Star logo was also unveiled, featuring a dynamic design that pays homage to both the host city and team. The color palette reflects the Orlando Valkyries' signature blue tones, while Orlando's connection to the Space Coast is incorporated through celestial elements, including a volleyball from the MLV logo orbiting the main star. Additionally, the Valkyries' star icon appears eight times, one for each MLV team competing in 2026.

Tickets for the 2026 MLV All Star Match are on sale now at provolleyball.com/tickets and orlandovalkyries.com.

"We are thrilled that Major League Volleyball selected Orlando to host the 2026 MLV All Star Match," said Jason Siegel, President and CEO of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission. "MLV's growth has been extraordinary, and we are proud to work alongside the Orlando Valkyries and our regional partners to provide a world class stage for one of the sport's signature events. Our community is energized by the momentum surrounding women's volleyball, and we look forward to celebrating these exceptional athletes and delivering an unforgettable experience for fans."







Major League Volleyball Stories from December 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.