John Leonard Named AHL Player of the Month

Published on December 1, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The American Hockey League on Monday announced that Grand Rapids Griffins forward John Leonard has been named the Fortune Tires "Expect More" AHL Player of the Month for November.

Leonard becomes just the third player in franchise history to win the AHL Player of the Month award, joining Riley Barber (April 2022) and Chris Minard (Feb. 2012). The sixth-year pro was held scoreless just once in November and compiled 16 points (9-7-16) in 10 games. Leonard logged three game-winners, two three-point outings and five multi-point games during the month of November. He closed out the month with the decisive goal in consecutive victories over Iowa on Friday and Sunday.

Leonard has 24 points and 15 goals through his first 15 games as a Griffin. In the AHL rankings, the 27-year-old places first in goals, tied for first in points, tied for seventh in plus-minus rating (+11), and first in points-per-game among players with at least 10 games (1.60). Leonard's career-best 10-game point streak from Oct. 10-Nov. 19 set a franchise record to begin both a season and a Griffins career. In addition, his career-high six-game goal streak from Oct. 11-Nov. 2 tied with teammate Austin Watson, Jiri Hudler, Kip Miller and Pavol Demitra for the third-longest run in franchise history.

Last season with the Charlotte Checkers, Leonard ranked among the league leaders in points (61, T10th), goals (36, T2nd), power-play goals (10, T9th), short-handed goals (5, T1st) and shots (252, 2nd). Throughout his six-year AHL career since 2020-21, Leonard has 195 points (98-97-195) in 264 games. He also has 17 points (6-11-17) in 70 NHL games between San Jose, Nashville and Arizona.

Each month, the Fortune Tires "Expect More" AHL Player of the Month award will honor one standout player from the league for exceptional performance. Fortune Tires, the Official Tire of the AHL, will contribute $500 to the player's charity of choice - and $2,500 to the Player of the Year's charity - highlighting the company's commitment to both excellence and community impact.

