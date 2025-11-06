Teddy Bear Toss Set for November 29
Published on November 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers' annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Novant Health, will take place Saturday, Nov. 29, during the 4 p.m. game against the Toronto Marlies.
Fans are encouraged to bring new stuffed animals without breakable components to throw onto the ice following the Checkers' first goal. The Checkers and Novant Health will then donate the stuffed animals to several local nonprofit organizations including Baby Bundles, Alexander Youth Network, Alliance Center For Education, Giving Tree Charity, Bright Blessings, Hugaroo, Inc., and The Salvation Army. Tickets for the game are on sale now.
In each of the 20 seasons that they have held a Teddy Bear Toss, the Checkers collect thousands of stuffed animals for children in our community.
