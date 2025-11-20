Providence Bruins Sign Christian Wolanin and Shawn Element to PTO, Recall Jacob Perreault from Mariners

Published on November 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, November 20, that the Providence Bruins have signed defenseman Christian Wolanin and forward Shawn Element to professional tryouts and recalled forward Jacob Perreault from the Maine Mariners.

Wolanin, 30, played in 58 games with the Abbotsford Canucks last season, posting four goals and 36 assists and helping them capture a Calder Cup championship. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defenseman has skated in 86 career NHL games with Ottawa, Los Angeles, Buffalo, and Vancouver, totaling six goals and 17 assists. The Quebec City, Quebec, native was originally selected by Ottawa in the fourth round (107th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Element, 25, has skated in six games with the Mariners this season, tallying one goal and four assists. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound forward has skated in 208 career AHL games with Ontario and Syracuse, amassing 29 goals and 26 assists for 55 points. The Victoriaville, Quebec, native signed a one-year contract with the Maine Mariners in September.

Perreault, 23, has appeared in 13 games with the Mariners this season, recording five goals and nine assists for 14 points. The 5-foot-11, 192-pound forward has skated in 218 career AHL games with Bakersfield, Laval, and San Diego, tallying 36 goals and 71 assists for 107 points. The Montreal, Quebec, native was originally selected by Anaheim in the first round (27th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and signed a one-year contract with Providence in September.







