Wranglers Defeat Silver Knights 6-4
Published on November 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
Martin Frk's hat-trick powered Calgary to a 6-4 win over Henderson at the Lee's Family Forum in Nevada.
Justin Kirkland, William Strömgren, and Matvei Gridin also scored for the Wranglers.
Calgary struck first when Frk's point drive caught a fortunate deflection off Lucas Cormier.
Henderson answered on the powerplay via Raphael Lavoie, but the Wranglers regained the lead when Kirkland perfectly redirected another Frk blast on a man-advantage.
The second period turned into a track meet.
Henderson equalised early with Dylan Coghlan on the powerplay, and Jonas Rondbjerg pushed the home team ahead moments later, slipping one past Ivan Prosvetov.
Calgary punched back quickly, Strömgren led a 2-on-1 rush and buried his chance, with Simon Mack drawing the assist.
Frk then restored the lead in style, hammering home his 200th AHL goal from his usual point in the zone.
Gridin added insurance with a sharp-angle effort that sneaked off of Jesper Vikman's leg and trickled over the line, courtesy of the setup from Dryden Hunt.
A late strike from Tuomas Laczynski cut the deficit to one, but Calgary carried a 5-4 edge into the third.
The Wranglers locked things down in the final frame, and Frk completed his hat-trick with an empty-netter, assisted by Strömgren.
The Wranglers are back in action on Nov. 16 as they look to sweep the series against the Silver Knights.
