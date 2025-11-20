Wednesday Win Makes It 10

Allentown, PA - Thrive and survive. The Lehigh Valley Phantoms (10-4-2) again found a way and this time dispatched the Rochester Americans in a midweek showdown at PPL Center for a 4-2 triumph. Denver Barkey (6th) struck at precisely the right time, only 61 seconds after Rochester had garnered early third-period momentum making it a one-goal game. The rising rookie's strike on a dandy push and setup by newcomer Christian Kyrou put the Phantoms back up by two and they hung on from there.

It was a fun night at PPL Center as the Phantoms honored our Nation's heroes as part of our annual Military Appreciation Night presented by Netizen.

The Phantoms now have points in six of their last seven (5-1-1). Lehigh Valley occupies third place in the Atlantic Division but closed the gap on Providence and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton directly ahead of them.

Kyrou (2nd) put together yet another multi-point game with a goal from the point and a strong assist on Barkey's tally. Jacob Gaucher (2nd) and Zayde Wisdom (4th) with an empty netter also scored for the Phantoms. Grundstrom notched a pair of assists. And Aleksei Kolosov was strong again with a 23-save performance while improving to 6-2-1.

But it was hardly easy. Rochester (10-7-0) refused to go away and took advantage of Lehigh Valley penalties to convert on a pair of third-period power plays to stay within a goal.

"We're kind of chasing from behind and hooking and slashing and just giving the refs opportunities to make calls," Phantoms head coach John Snowden said. "Gives them a chance to get back in the game. At the end of the day, we found a way to finish. I mean, they scored the one, and we come back and score right away (Barkey). So that's a big momentum change for us, and keeps it on our side. And we found a way to kind of scratch and claw. It wasn't pretty at times. I don't think the game was pretty in general."

The Phantoms broke through in the second period on Gendron's feed from the right circle to Gaucher on the backdoor who knocked it in almost waist-high with a little punch mid-stick. Rochester contended that Gaucher may have scored off his hand or glove but video review confirmed the goal and 1-0 lead. Marody's strong work in the corner helped make the play possible.

The next goal was Grundstrom and Dorwart digging along the left wall with Grundstrom eventually pushing the puck to Ty Murchison who rotated over to Kyrou from way back at the boards on the blueline. But the shifty defenseman quickly maneuvered the puck around a defender and saw the opening to score past Devon Levi with help from a screen at the net-front by Anthony Richard. The Phantoms led 2-0 at the second break after a dominating second period in which they outshot the Amerks 12-6.

Penalty trouble for the Phantoms helped Rochester climb back into the game. Victor Neuchev (4th) slammed home a one-timer from the right circle at 4:04 of the third to get Rochester on the board at 2-1.

But the Phantoms were quick to answer right back. Kyrou's push up the right wing on a give-and-go with Lane Pederson provided the opportunity for a perfect setup for Denver Barkey out in front who put Lehigh Valley ahead at 3-1 just 1:01 later.

Getting it right back and restoring the two-goal lead that quickly was a big deal.

"Yeah, I think that's always huge," Barkey said. "Just, you know, they get some momentum, and I think scoring right after kind of kills that momentum and swings it back our way. So, yeah, pretty fortunate enough to score that quick right after a goal. And a heck of a pass by Kyrou."

"I just saw they like to blow zone," Kyrou said of his big play. "So those guys were behind me. I thought I could pick out of the air. Fortunate, I got a touch on that. And then I just thought going down low there was a better play just so I can open up the ice. Pederson made a great pass right over his stick. But yeah, I was able to find Berkey in front."

The Amerks weren't done. Carson Meyer scored on a rebound in the crease with just 5:56 left for another power-play goal to make it 3-2.

Then the Phantoms really had to sweat. Rochester went on yet another power play with 3:36 left and eventually pulled the goalie for a 6-on-4 attack. The Phantoms held tough and eventually Gaucher and Grundstrom teamed up for an interception allowing Wisdom to score into the empty net from the opposite blue line for the 4-2 final.

Adam Ginning returned from the Philadelphia Flyers on a conditioning loan and made his Phantoms' season debut which as also his 196th career game with the Phantoms.

Garrett Wilson played his 899th pro game.

Barkey had his fifth goal in the last six games while Lane Pederson racked up his 11th point (5-6-11) in his last seven games. With two more assists, Grundstrom has scored 3-7-10 in his last seven games. Alexis Gendron is on a five-game point streak scoring 3-2-5 in the stretch.

Next up for the Phantoms is a three-game road trip beginning with a Friday showdown at the Providence Bruins and continuing Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Lehigh Valley's next home game is Saturday, November 29 on Gritty Night when the Phantoms take on the Laval Rocket, AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens.







