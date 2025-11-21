Wranglers Fall 5-2 in Bakersfield

Published on November 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Wranglers fell 5-2 to the Condors in Bakersfield, despite goals from Martin Frk and William Strömgren.

Calgary struck first when Frk poked home a loose puck at the Condors' crease, with Matvei Gridin picking up the assist.

But the lead vanished just 30 seconds later as Isaac Howard answered for Bakersfield.

Strömgren restored the advantage in the second period on the powerplay, drifting into the slot and snapping one home after Frk brought the puck into the Condors zone.

Quinn Hutson levelled the match at 2-2, and moments later Josh Samanski put Calgary on the back foot for the first time on the night.

Chasing the game late, the Wranglers pushed with the net empty for a man advantage, but Bakersfield capitalised on it.

Roby Järventie added Bakersfield's fourth into the open net, and Howard capped the scoring with another empty-net finish.







