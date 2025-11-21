Wranglers Split Series against Henderson

The Wranglers fell 5-2 to the Henderson Silver Knights at the Lee's Family Forum in Nevada.

Matvei Gridin and Daniil Miromanov provided Calgary's goals in a late push that came up short.

Henderson struck early.

Jeremy Davies opened the scoring with a blast past netminder Owen Say before Lukas Cormier doubled the lead with just two seconds left in the first.

Calgary left outshot 16-5 in the first frame where they struggled to get much going.

The Silver Knights kept coming in the second.

Lucas Johansen made it 3-0, and Trevor Connelly added another, leaving Calgary staring at a four-goal hole heading into the third.

The Wranglers finally found their stride in the final frame.

Gridin kick-started the comeback effort with a shorthanded finish, jumping on a loose puck in the Wranglers zone, working a tidy give-and-go with Sam Morton, and tucking it home.

Forty-five seconds later, Miromanov cut the deficit in half, with a strike from the slot, giving the team a jolt of life.

Calgary pressed late, pulling Say for the extra skater, but Henderson's Jaycob Megna sealed it with a shorthanded empty-net marker at the buzzer.

The Wranglers split the series against Henderson, and regroup to take on the Bakersfield Condors on Nov. 18.







