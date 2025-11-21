Battle of Alberta in Bakersfield

Published on November 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Wranglers head to Bakersfield for a Battle Of Alberta showdown against the Condors on Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

The Matchup

The Wranglers continue their road swing with the third game of a 10-game away stretch.

Calgary split their doubleheader in Henderson, earning a 6-4 win on Nov. 15 before falling 5-2 on Nov. 16.

These teams last met on Nov. 1 and 2, when the Wranglers swept the series with wins of 4-3 and 6-1.

Calgary currently sits second in the Pacific Division and 11th overall, with 18 points and an 8-6-2 record.

William Strömgren continued his strong play on Nov. 15, posting a goal and two assists.

Strömgren now ranks fifth in team scoring (13 points) and leads the Wranglers in assists (12), eighth across the league.

There were some roster moves Monday: Sam Morton and Dryden Hunt were recalled to the Flames, while Rory Kerins rejoined the Wranglers.

The Other Side

Bakersfield enters the matchup having won three of their last five and coming off a 6-3 victory over the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Nov. 15.

The Condors boast a perfect 5-0 home record.

Rookie Quinn Hutson has impressed early, recording 12 points in 14 games and sitting fourth on the team with nine assists.

The younger brother of Montreal Canadiens defenceman Lane Hutson, Quinn arrived from a standout season at Boston University, where he put up 50 points in 38 games, ninth in the nation.

Don't Miss the Action

Tune in as the Wranglers and Condors battle it out in another chapter of the Battle of Alberta!

