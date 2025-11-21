Battle of Alberta in Bakersfield
Published on November 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Wranglers head to Bakersfield for a Battle Of Alberta showdown against the Condors on Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.
The Matchup
The Wranglers continue their road swing with the third game of a 10-game away stretch.
Calgary split their doubleheader in Henderson, earning a 6-4 win on Nov. 15 before falling 5-2 on Nov. 16.
These teams last met on Nov. 1 and 2, when the Wranglers swept the series with wins of 4-3 and 6-1.
Calgary currently sits second in the Pacific Division and 11th overall, with 18 points and an 8-6-2 record.
William Strömgren continued his strong play on Nov. 15, posting a goal and two assists.
Strömgren now ranks fifth in team scoring (13 points) and leads the Wranglers in assists (12), eighth across the league.
There were some roster moves Monday: Sam Morton and Dryden Hunt were recalled to the Flames, while Rory Kerins rejoined the Wranglers.
The Other Side
Bakersfield enters the matchup having won three of their last five and coming off a 6-3 victory over the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Nov. 15.
The Condors boast a perfect 5-0 home record.
Rookie Quinn Hutson has impressed early, recording 12 points in 14 games and sitting fourth on the team with nine assists.
The younger brother of Montreal Canadiens defenceman Lane Hutson, Quinn arrived from a standout season at Boston University, where he put up 50 points in 38 games, ninth in the nation.
Don't Miss the Action
Tune in as the Wranglers and Condors battle it out in another chapter of the Battle of Alberta!
WATCH ON FLOHOCKEY!
American Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2025
- Bojangles Game Preview: November 21 & 22 at Grand Rapids - Charlotte Checkers
- Wranglers Defeat Silver Knights 6-4 - Calgary Wranglers
- Wranglers Look to Sweep Series in Henderson - Calgary Wranglers
- Wranglers Split Series against Henderson - Calgary Wranglers
- Battle of Alberta in Bakersfield - Calgary Wranglers
- Wranglers Fall 5-2 in Bakersfield - Calgary Wranglers
- Pregame Acrisure Arena Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony Added to Season of Giving Celebration - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- San Jose Barracuda to Raise Roy Sommer Banner on January 10 at Tech CU Arena - San Jose Barracuda
- San Diego Gulls Assign Konnor Smith to Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forwards Niko Huuhtanen, Milo Roelens, Cooper Flinton from Syracuse Crunch to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 6 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Gracyn Sawchyn Making Strides Early on in Rookie Year - Charlotte Checkers
- Teddy Bear Toss Upcoming for Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack to Host Military Appreciation Night November 21 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Series Preview- Tucson Roadrunners at Colorado Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hebig Nets Two as Roadrunners Drop Series Opener in Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Stauber's 32-Save Shutout Leads Tucson Past Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Providence Bruins Sign Christian Wolanin and Shawn Element to PTO, Recall Jacob Perreault from Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Annual Novant Health Teddy Bear Toss Set for November 29 - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Bears at Monsters, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Musty Powers Barracuda Past Gulls in OT - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Force OT, Earn Point - San Diego Gulls
- Griffins Remain Last Unbeaten Team in Pro Hockey, Down Rockford 5-1 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wednesday Win Makes It 10 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.