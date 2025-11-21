Wranglers Look to Sweep Series in Henderson

The Wranglers return to Henderson tonight after taking down the Silver Knights 6-4 on Nov. 15.

The Matchup

The Wranglers are back at Lee's Family Forum for the second half of their back-to-back against Henderson, with puck drop at 6 p.m. MT.

Calgary opened their 10-game road trip with momentum, striking just 18 seconds into Saturday's contest.

From there, the game turned into a heated back-and-forth battle, but the Wranglers reclaimed the lead in the second period and held it the rest of the way.

Martin Frk powered the offence with a hat-trick, three of Calgary's six goals in the night, capping off his milestone 200th AHL career goal.

The veteran forward and assistant captain now has 13 points on the season, sitting fourth in team scoring and leading the Wranglers in goals (7).

The Other Side

Henderson will be looking to reset after suffering a home defeat and have fallen in four straight games.

Turnovers proved costly Saturday, with Calgary capitalizing on several mistakes, while the Silver Knights managed to convert just two of six powerplay opportunities.

Keep an eye on defenceman Dylan Coghlan, who scored the goal that briefly gave Henderson the lead.

The former Manitoba Moose blueliner has put up eight points in 13 games this season (4G, 4A).

Don't Miss the Action

