Wranglers Look to Sweep Series in Henderson
Published on November 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Wranglers return to Henderson tonight after taking down the Silver Knights 6-4 on Nov. 15.
The Matchup
The Wranglers are back at Lee's Family Forum for the second half of their back-to-back against Henderson, with puck drop at 6 p.m. MT.
Calgary opened their 10-game road trip with momentum, striking just 18 seconds into Saturday's contest.
From there, the game turned into a heated back-and-forth battle, but the Wranglers reclaimed the lead in the second period and held it the rest of the way.
Martin Frk powered the offence with a hat-trick, three of Calgary's six goals in the night, capping off his milestone 200th AHL career goal.
The veteran forward and assistant captain now has 13 points on the season, sitting fourth in team scoring and leading the Wranglers in goals (7).
The Other Side
Henderson will be looking to reset after suffering a home defeat and have fallen in four straight games.
Turnovers proved costly Saturday, with Calgary capitalizing on several mistakes, while the Silver Knights managed to convert just two of six powerplay opportunities.
Keep an eye on defenceman Dylan Coghlan, who scored the goal that briefly gave Henderson the lead.
The former Manitoba Moose blueliner has put up eight points in 13 games this season (4G, 4A).
Don't Miss the Action
WATCH ON FLOHOCKEY!
American Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2025
- Bojangles Game Preview: November 21 & 22 at Grand Rapids - Charlotte Checkers
- Wranglers Defeat Silver Knights 6-4 - Calgary Wranglers
- Wranglers Look to Sweep Series in Henderson - Calgary Wranglers
- Wranglers Split Series against Henderson - Calgary Wranglers
- Battle of Alberta in Bakersfield - Calgary Wranglers
- Wranglers Fall 5-2 in Bakersfield - Calgary Wranglers
- Pregame Acrisure Arena Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony Added to Season of Giving Celebration - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- San Jose Barracuda to Raise Roy Sommer Banner on January 10 at Tech CU Arena - San Jose Barracuda
- San Diego Gulls Assign Konnor Smith to Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forwards Niko Huuhtanen, Milo Roelens, Cooper Flinton from Syracuse Crunch to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 6 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Gracyn Sawchyn Making Strides Early on in Rookie Year - Charlotte Checkers
- Teddy Bear Toss Upcoming for Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack to Host Military Appreciation Night November 21 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Series Preview- Tucson Roadrunners at Colorado Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hebig Nets Two as Roadrunners Drop Series Opener in Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Stauber's 32-Save Shutout Leads Tucson Past Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Providence Bruins Sign Christian Wolanin and Shawn Element to PTO, Recall Jacob Perreault from Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Annual Novant Health Teddy Bear Toss Set for November 29 - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Bears at Monsters, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Musty Powers Barracuda Past Gulls in OT - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Force OT, Earn Point - San Diego Gulls
- Griffins Remain Last Unbeaten Team in Pro Hockey, Down Rockford 5-1 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wednesday Win Makes It 10 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.