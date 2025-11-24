Laval's Adam Engström Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Laval Rocket defenseman Adam Engström has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending November 23, 2025.

Engström tallied three goals (including two game-winners) and four assists for seven points in three games for the Rocket, and capped his week with his first career recall to the parent Montréal Canadiens.

Engström scored in each of Laval's three contests, beginning Wednesday evening vs. Syracuse. On Friday night, his overtime tally gave the Rocket a 4-3 victory over Belleville. And in Saturday's rematch with the Senators, Engström tied a franchise record with five points, scoring once and adding four assists in Laval's 7-2 win.

A third-round selection by the Canadiens in the 2022 NHL Draft, Engström leads all AHL defensemen with five goals and is tied for second with 14 points in 18 games for the Rocket this season. The 22-year-old native of Järna, Sweden, made his North American debut in 2024-25, posting five goals and 22 assists in 66 games for Laval. Engström previously spent two seasons skating with Rögle BK in the Swedish Hockey League.







