Utica Comets Announce Jack Kane Dedication Game Details

Published on November 12, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica, NY - The Utica Comets, in partnership with the Save of the Day Foundation, announced exciting details today to celebrate the life and career of Jack Kane, who passed away on October 12, 2025, at the age of 88.

Originally from Toronto, Kane moved to the Mohawk Valley in 1960 and played for the Clinton Comets from 1960-72 where he became the franchise's all-time leading scorer with 333 goals, 639 assists, and 972 points. He led Clinton to four Walker Cup championships and seven division titles, and served as captain for eight seasons.

Kane's passion for the game extended beyond his playing career as he went on to coach at various levels. He coached Clinton Youth Hockey for six years, leading a state champion Squirt team in 1973 that went on to finish third nationally. He also led Clinton Central High School from 1985 to 1991, securing a Division II title and reaching the Section III Finals.

Kane further cemented his legacy as a community leader by giving back through clinics, benefit games, and youth instruction at the Harris-Keon Hockey School and Colgate University Hockey School.

In honor of Jack's #15, this Friday's matchup will start at 7:15 pm, and the Comets will offer tickets at $15 for the game. A pregame ceremony will be held at 7 pm, which will feature a video tribute, in ice logo reveal, a Jack Kane banner, and more ways to honor the hockey legend.

More details on the game can be found below. For tickets, fans can visit uticacomets.com/tickets or call 315-790-9070.

Event Summary:

November 14th at 7:15 pm at the Adirondack Bank Center vs. the Belleville Senators

Pregame ceremony at 7 pm

Specialty pins and pucks created in Jack's honor available to fans for purchase

Players will wear a jersey patch and helmet sticker to celebrate Jack's legacy throughout the night

A one-time offer of $15 tickets in honor of Jack Kane







