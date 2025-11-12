Wolves Earn Point with 4-3 Overtime Loss to Admirals
Published on November 12, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
MILWAUKEE - The Chicago Wolves extended their points streak to three games with a 4-3 overtime defeat at the hands of the Admirals on Wednesday in Milwaukee.
The Wolves got goals from Felix Unger Sorum, Evan Vierling and Blake Biondi but couldn't hold a third-period lead against their Central Division rivals and fell in overtime when Jake Lucchini notched the winner with Milwaukee on the power play.
After a scoreless opening period, the Admirals were awarded a power-play opportunity early in the second and cashed in with a Daniel Carr score. A short time later, Milwaukee extended the lead to 2-0 on Oasiz Wiesblatt's even-strength score.
A melee midway through the second resulted in the Wolves skating with a five-on-three advantage and Unger Sorum used the extra time and space to bury his team-leading fifth goal of the season. The forward pounced on a loose puck and ripped a shot from below the left circle that beat Admirals netminder Magnus Chrona to the stick side. Domenick Fensore and Justin Robidas earned assists.
The Wolves remained on the power play and again converted, this time with Vierling finding the back of the net. The forward unleashed a shot from the right circle that hit an Admirals skate and soared over Chrona's right shoulder for Vierling's fourth goal of the season. Assisted by Noel Gunler and Ronan Seeley, it marked the third consecutive game with a goal for Vierling.
The second-period offensive explosion wasn't done as Biondi's first American Hockey League goal made it three unanswered tallies for the Wolves. Biondi swooped in and cleaned up a rebound of a Yanick Turcotte shot to keep the momentum rolling. Turcotte and Aleksi Heimosalmi recorded assists on the score.
Milwaukee didn't quit and pulled into a 3-3 tie with the Wolves on a marker by Joey Willis midway through the third.
In overtime, the Admirals were awarded a power play and Lucchini ended it.
Cayden Primeau (30 saves) suffered the loss in his Wolves debut in goal while Chrona (21 saves) earned the win for the Admirals.
Chicago fell to 6-4-2-0 on the season while Milwaukee stands at 7-1-2-0.
Up next: The Wolves host the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday night at Allstate Arena (7 p.m.).
