Firebirds Defeat Condors on Military Appreciation Night, 6-3

Published on November 12, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the National Hockey League's Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken), defeated the Bakersfield Condors on Tuesday night at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 6-3. J.R. Avon and Ty Nelson each had multi-goal games and Nikke Kokko recorded 35 saves to help the Firebirds extend their point streak to four in a row.

Logan Morrison put Coachella Valley on the board with a powerplay goal. Morrison tipped in a shot from Tyson Jugnauth for his team-leading eighth goal of the season The goal extended Morrison's goal-scoring streak to four straight games. Ty Nelson extended the Firebirds' lead at 17:28 of the first period as he came down the slot and fired a shot past Matt Tomkins. Jagger Firkus and J.R. Avon earned the assists on Nelson's first of the season.

The Firebirds broke open the game with four goals in the second period. J.R. Avon converted on a breakaway just one second after a Condors' powerplay came to an end. Nikke Kokko earned his first assist of the season setting up Avon's goal second of the year at 1:32. Ty Nelson redirected a Logan Morrison pass off his skate and in to make it 4-0 Coachella Valley with his second of the game at 5:21.

Mitchell Stephens scored 31 seconds later for his third goal of the season, set up by Jacob Melanson and Caden Price. J.R. Avon capped off the second period scoring with his second goal of the game, this time a powerplay strike at 12:39.

Bakersfield hit the back of the net three times in the final 20 minutes, but Coachella Valley prevailed with a 6-3 win. Ty Nelson, J.R. Avon, and Jagger Firkus each recorded three-point games in the victory.

Nikke Kokko made 35 saves on 38 shots to pick up his fourth win of the season to help move the Firebirds' record to 6-4-2-0.

Coachella Valley finished game 2-for-7 on the powerplay and 4-for-6 on the penalty kill. The Firebirds were outshot by the Condors 38-24.

The Firebirds rematch against the Condors this Saturday, November 15th in Bakersfield. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.







