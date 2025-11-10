Abbotsford Canucks Sign Murray to PTO

Published on November 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed defenceman Jake Murray to a professional try-out agreement.

Murray, 23, started the 2025-26 campaign with the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits, skating in nine games and recording four assists. The 6'3, 198-pound defender is in his third professional campaign, having skated in 19 AHL games with Texas in 2023-24, along with 109 games of ECHL experience between Cincinnati, Idaho, Bloomington and Greenville. He spent the entirety of the 2024-25 season with Bloomington (ECHL) where he led team defencemen in points (34) and assists (29) while being the Bison's only player to skate in all 72 regular season games.

The Oakville, Ontario native played 257 OHL games between Kingston and Guelph, recording 100 points (14 goals, 86 assists) before turning professional in 2023. Murray played alongside current Abbotsford Canucks teammate Cooper Walker during the 2022-23 major junior season with the Guelph Storm.

In a corresponding move, Johnson also announced that the Abbotsford Canucks have returned defencemen Jayden Lee on loan to Kalamazoo (ECHL).







