Milwaukee's Matt Murray Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week
Published on November 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Milwaukee Admirals goaltender Matt Murray has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending November 9, 2025.
Murray allowed one goal on 48 shots over his two starts last week, good for a 0.48 goals-against average and a .979 save percentage.
Murray backstopped the Admirals to a home-and-home sweep of Rockford, beginning Friday night when he made 23 stops in a 2-1 overtime victory. Then on the road in Saturday's rematch, he turned aside all 24 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season as the Admirals posted a 2-0 win.
A fourth-year pro from St. Albert, Alta., Murray is 5-0-2 with a 1.96 GAA and a .931 save percentage in seven outings for Milwaukee this season. He was voted a Second Team AHL All-Star after leading the league in save percentage (.932) and victories (28) in 2024-25, and also made his first AHL All-Star Classic appearance. In 121 career AHL games with Milwaukee and Texas, Murray has a record of 70-36-14 with a 2.37 goals-against average, a .918 save percentage and 10 shutouts.
Originally signed by Dallas as a free agent out of the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, where he won a national championship in 2021, Murray has appeared in four career NHL games. He joined the Nashville Predators as a free agent on July 2, 2024.
