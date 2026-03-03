Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Conor Geekie from Syracuse Crunch

Published on March 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Conor Geekie from the Syracuse Crunch, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Geekie, 21, has played in six games for the Bolts this season, tallying one assist and four penalty minutes while averaging 10:02 of time on ice. The 6-foot-4, 212-pound forward has skated in 58 career NHL games, all with the Lightning, logging eight goals, 15 points and three game-winning goals.

A native of Strathclair, Manitoba, Geekie has appeared in 47 games for the Crunch this season and has posted 14 goals and 51 points. He leads Syracuse skaters with 37 assists, while ranking second for points and fourth for goals. Geekie also represented the Crunch at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic. Geekie has played in 71 career AHL games with the Crunch, recording 25 goals and 71 points to go along with a plus-14 rating.

Geekie was originally drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the first round, 11th overall, of the 2022 NHL Draft and was acquired by Tampa Bay via trade on June 29, 2024.

