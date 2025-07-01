Houston Dash to Host Carolina Ascent FC on July 20
July 1, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
HOUSTON - The Houston Dash will host Carolina Ascent FC (USL Super League) at 7 p.m. CT on Sunday, July 20 at Houston Sports Park, both teams announced today. The match will be open to Season Ticket Members, and additional information about the match will be shared via email.
Carolina Ascent FC finished at the top of the USL Super League table with a 13-6-9 (WLD) record. The first-year club reached the semifinals of the postseason tournament and reached the final match of the season with an eight-game unbeaten streak.
The match on July 20 will be the second friendly against a USL Super League team. The Dash hosted Dallas Trinity earlier this year as part of the team's preseason match schedule.
Houston will return from the summer break in July and host Rayadas de Monterrey from Liga MX Femenil for an international friendly at Shell Energy Stadium on Tuesday, July 8. The team returns to league play on Aug. 2 as the team travels to San Jose to face Bay FC. The Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium the following week to host the North Carolina Courage. Tickets for that match and all Dash matches are available at HoustonDash.com.
