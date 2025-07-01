Racing Re-Signs a Key Trio of Players Ahead of NWSL Free Agency

July 1, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







Racing Louisville FC signed defender Courtney Petersen, midfielder Katie O'Kane and forward Kayla Fischer to new contracts ahead of the NWSL free agent window that opens Tuesday.

All three players - now signed through the 2027 season - have played an important role this season as Racing Louisville surged into the NWSL playoff picture. Amid its best campaign yet, Racing (6-5-2, 20 points) holds seventh place, above the playoff line. The club is just one win from its single-season record and is earning 1.54 points per game, the best success rate in club history.

"We're thrilled keep Courtney, Katie and Kayla in Louisville for years to come," said Racing Louisville's general manager, Caitlyn Flores Milby. "They've each contributed significantly to our success this season and we see them as integral parts of our winning foundation."

After joining Louisville via trade from Orlando late in the 2024 season, left back Courtney Petersen has earned a starting role for Racing in 2025. The 27-year-old has 12 starts in 13 appearances this year, tied for her most starts since her rookie campaign in 2021. Petersen also has a pair of assists this year, the second-most of her career.

O'Kane, a rookie from the University of Utah, has earned significant starting time in her first professional season. The 23-year-old has started eight games in 13 total appearances with one assist. She initially joined Racing as a non-roster invitee in preseason, earning her first professional contract.

In her third year with Racing, Fischer has appeared in 44 regular season games for the club, scoring three goals and registering four assists. The 25-year-old former Ohio State Buckeye has taken a step forward this season, starting all 10 games in which she's appeared while transitioning to the center forward spot. She's scored two goals and contributed two assists while playing a vital role in Racing's high pressing identity.

Racing players under contract through the end of this year but so far not signed for 2026 include Jordan Baggett, Elexa Bahr, Bethany Balcer, Ary Borges, Marisa DiGrande, Taylor Flint, Allie George, Ellie Jean, Uchenna Kanu, Katie Lund, Elli Pikkujämsä, Maddie Pokorny, Olivia Sekany and Madison White. In accordance with the league's collective bargaining agreement with the NWSL Players Association, as eligible free agents these players may agree to terms for the 2026 season with Racing or a new team at any time.

