Chicago Stars Place Jameese Joseph and Alyssa Naeher on 45-Day Injury List, Extend Nádia Gomes and Stephanie Sparkowski

July 1, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC is placing forward, Jameese Joseph, and goalkeeper, Alyssa Naeher, on the 45-day injury list both retroactive to May 24, the club announced today. Additionally, the club reached agreements to extend forward Nádia Gomes' short-term contract to July 31 and goalkeeper Stephanie Sparkowski's roster relief contract to July 29. Finally, the Stars have decided not to renew the contract of forward, Catherine Barry, and have come to an agreement with defender, Justina Gaynor, to mutually terminate the defender's contract.

Jameese Joseph was drafted by Chicago Stars FC as the 15th overall pick in the 2024 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Draft and recently signed a new contract with the club through the 2028 season. Joseph had a stellar rookie campaign with Chicago, scoring her first professional goal June 28, 2024, and her second career goal August 24, 2024, earned NWSL Week 16 Goal of the Week honors. Joseph's equally outstanding start to 2025 began with scoring the Stars' first goal of the season March 23 and her first career multi-assist match April 13, the first of which was voted NWSL Week 4 Assist of the Week. The Maryland native created a team-high 14 chances for the Chicago Stars this season before sustaining a lower leg injury with the United States Under-23 Women's National Team during the June international window.

Alyssa Naeher first joined the Chicago Stars in 2016 and has enjoyed a decorated, record-breaking career at both the club and international levels for more than a decade. Naeher tended goal in 10 matches for Chicago so far this season, becoming the first goalkeeper in the NWSL to record 45 regular-season shutouts with one club May 4. The clean sheet also doubled as her 50th career regular-season shutout. The Chicago Stars captain broke her own club record for consecutive starts and minutes in the net (25 starts and 2,249 minutes) before sustaining her upper extremity injury in a match against the Kansas City Current May 24.

Both Catherine Barry and Justina Gaynor joined Chicago at the start of this season. The pair participated in a preseason combine before receiving invitations to join the team for preseason camp and eventually earning contracts. Barry and Gaynor made their professional debuts March 14 in Orlando. Barry made four appearances for the Stars totaling 46 minutes, while Gaynor made two appearances with one start for 71 minutes on the season. The Chicago Stars wish both Catherine and Justina all the best in their future endeavors and thank them for their contributions to the club.

Chicago Stars FC will continue to provide full support for Joseph and Naeher throughout their recoveries, and the club eagerly awaits their respective returns to the pitch.







